Wentzville, MO

KSDK

Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Vehicles damaged at High Ridge landscaping business

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating damage to two pickups and a van parked outside Bluegrass Landscape and Snow Management South, 13014 Gravois Road, in High Ridge. In addition, doors to two of the company’s other pickups were found open, and it appeared someone was trying to steal at least one of the five vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
momcollective.com

Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis

It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Electric vehicle prices soar

ST. LOUIS – The average price of an electric vehicle hit $66,000 in June in the U.SA. That’s an all-time high. Electric vehicle prices are rising at a faster rate than gas-powered cars. EV prices rose 54.3% percent in July compared to a year prior. Prices for gas-powered...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pickup, trailer, tools stolen from outside Festus-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup and trailer from outside a home in the 14100 block of Hwy. TT south of Festus. When the truck and trailer were stolen, tools, batteries and other items altogether valued at about $41,400 were inside them, spokesman Grant Bissell said.
FESTUS, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Storms expected to bring heavy rainfall to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A few counties on the IL side are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. The better opportunity for stronger storms remains as the front moves through later this evening. Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen with some spots between 2-4" of rain so far.
KTTS

Missouri Toddler Dies in House Fire

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A 2-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His...
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man, Barnhart woman hurt in crash in Washington County

An Arnold man and two women, from Barnhart and Sullivan, were moderately injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, in the Pea Ridge area of Washington County southeast of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Andrea Belfield, 25, of Sullivan was driving a 2002...
ARNOLD, MO
5 On Your Side

Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
KIRKWOOD, MO
