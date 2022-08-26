Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Small wins lead to $5M scratchers prize for Missouri player
A series of small wins led a Missouri Lottery player to take a chance on a more expensive scratchers game and, ultimately, a $5 million top prize.
Here's when the St. Louis area's newest Costco is set to open
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The new Costco in University City has an opening date set for this fall. The St. Louis region’s fourth Costco store will open Oct. 25, a city spokeswoman confirmed. The Issaquah, Washington-based retailer operates existing locations in south St. Louis County, Manchester and St. Peters.
KSDK
Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Vehicles damaged at High Ridge landscaping business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating damage to two pickups and a van parked outside Bluegrass Landscape and Snow Management South, 13014 Gravois Road, in High Ridge. In addition, doors to two of the company’s other pickups were found open, and it appeared someone was trying to steal at least one of the five vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Let’s Relive the Last Day of a Missouri High School Back in 1988
As another school year begins, let's revisit what it was like when another Missouri school year ended...back in 1988. This completely gnarly video share was captured in House Springs, Missouri during the final day of high school in the spring of 1988. Here's how the rad dude who shared it described it:
momcollective.com
Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis
It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Electric vehicle prices soar
ST. LOUIS – The average price of an electric vehicle hit $66,000 in June in the U.SA. That’s an all-time high. Electric vehicle prices are rising at a faster rate than gas-powered cars. EV prices rose 54.3% percent in July compared to a year prior. Prices for gas-powered...
Rain moves across St. Louis ahead of cold front
Showers and storms are forming along and ahead of a cold front that is moving into the St. Louis region.
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup, trailer, tools stolen from outside Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup and trailer from outside a home in the 14100 block of Hwy. TT south of Festus. When the truck and trailer were stolen, tools, batteries and other items altogether valued at about $41,400 were inside them, spokesman Grant Bissell said.
KMOV
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gladstonedispatch.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
KSDK
Storms expected to bring heavy rainfall to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A few counties on the IL side are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. The better opportunity for stronger storms remains as the front moves through later this evening. Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen with some spots between 2-4" of rain so far.
KTTS
Missouri Toddler Dies in House Fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A 2-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man, Barnhart woman hurt in crash in Washington County
An Arnold man and two women, from Barnhart and Sullivan, were moderately injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, in the Pea Ridge area of Washington County southeast of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Andrea Belfield, 25, of Sullivan was driving a 2002...
Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
kjluradio.com
St. Louis man seriously injured in Phelps County motorcycle crash
A St. Louis man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jonathan Anderson, 35, was driving his bike on I-44 near Newburg Friday morning when he ran off the side of the road and overturned. He was thrown off the bike.
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0