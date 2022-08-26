Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Stretch of Snowmass Canyon deadliest for deer and elk
A half-mile stretch of Highway 82 in Snowmass Canyon is dazzlingly beautiful — but particularly deadly for deer, elk and other wildlife. Over the last decade, 30 carcasses of various species have been removed between mile markers 26.5 and 27 by Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crews. That doesn’t account for the animals that were struck but managed to crawl off the highway corridor for a painful death.
Man killed in speed flying accident in Colorado
Crews from the Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) recovered the body of a missing speed flyer in Breckenridge on Saturday, according to a news release. Speed flying is a sport that combines paragliding and sky diving. Flyers typically launch from a peak with a small canopy-style wing above them. The wing then fills with the incoming air, allowing flyers to safely descend.
Aspen Daily News
Logging project underway in Upper Fryingpan Valley
A logging project in the Upper Fryingpan Valley got underway Monday and will eventually produce five to 10 roundtrip logging trips per day in the valley and through Basalt, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The work will be undertaken to thin lodgepole pine on 87 acres southeast of Diemer...
Aspen Daily News
Ireland: Park place or civic space?
Aspen loves its history so much that we often repeat it. Most of us haven’t lived here long enough to remember the furor over paid parking downtown. A local dentist and the usual government-hating crowd went ballistic when paid parking was instituted — about 30 years ago. Prior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Speed flyer killed in crash in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after crashing while speed flying in the mountains of Summit County Saturday. Summit County Rescue Group said in a release that they learned at 9:38 a.m. that a speed flyer had gone missing after launching from Peak 6. Speed flying is...
Six Ski Resorts in Colorado Announce 2022 Opening Dates
It still may be pretty warm on the Front Range of Colorado, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be preparing for the upcoming ski and snowboard season. In Colorado, temperatures can change quickly and one season can be ushered in well before its time. The announcement of the opening dates...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Aug. 29
Ben’s Friends, a national support group for people in the hospitality industry struggling with addiction, will hold its first Aspen meeting today at Hooch starting at 10 a.m. Meetings will be held at the same time and location every Monday thereafter. The new Aspen chapter will be led by...
Unique Colorado project could guide decisions on water usage for the West
CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — The Crested Butte region has it all — flowers, streams and towering peaks — and now it's also temporarily home to a research facility that's part of a program unlike any other. “This is really North America’s first atmosphere-to-bedrock field observatory,” said Ken...
Summit Daily News
Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers
EAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen City Council sends short-term rental tax question to voters
Aspen City Council approved a resolution at a special meeting on Monday that will send a short-term rental tax question to voters this November. Some basics of the ballot language were discussed at a council work session on Aug. 16, but other details — such as the tax rates and which types of STRs would pay which rates — were left up for discussion on Monday. Staff recommended a 5.4% tax for lodging-exempt and owner-occupied STRs and a 10% tax for classic STRs, for which Finance Director Pete Strecker asked the council for clarity.
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool
Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
Aspen Daily News
Delta ‘doubled-down’ on Atlanta to Aspen this winter
Through transplants and visitors, the Aspen area already has tight connections with the southern United States. That link stands to become even stronger this winter. Starting Dec. 17, Delta Air Lines will have a second daily nonstop flight from Atlanta to Aspen. The additional service between the two cities means that more Atlanta-area residents will have direct access to Aspen-Snowmass ski slopes, hotels, restaurants and other offerings.
Aspen Daily News
Marolt: I pick, you pick, we all pick pickleball
Pickleball might be the new racquetball. That is not to say it is a fad, at least not like fads used to be. A genuine fad sucks everyone in at once. It’s FOMO’s antidote, because nobody misses out. Time will tell. I played pickleball for the first time...
Aspen Daily News
Semple: I was a Times’ paperboy
As kids growing up in Aspen, many of us sold The Aspen Times around town. I now look back at those thrilling escapades as a small-town, grassroots form of entrepreneurialism graciously afforded to us by the paid free press, whether we realized that component at the time or not. The...
Aspen Daily News
Inaugural Raizado Festival brings changemakers to Aspen this week
When Mónica Ramírez and Olga Segura set out to change some of the harmful narratives about the Latino community in the United States, they decided the best avenue to do so would be through a festival — one that would allow space to validate the pain and hardships many Latinos have experienced while celebrating their achievements and contributions.
JamBase
Breckenridge Hootenanny 2022: Railroad Earth, Big Head Todd & The Monsters + More
The Breckenridge Brewery Hootenanny returns in October for two days featuring acts “playing their most iconic albums in full.” The 2022 lineup for the annual celebration of craft beer and music at the Breckenridge Brewery Campus in Littleton, Colorado October 8 and 9 includes Railroad Earth, Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Spin Doctors, Anders Osborne, Steve Poltz and Bill & Jilian Nershi.
Aspen Daily News
Yonder Mountain String Band to perform at TACAW
In 1998, a crew of four like-minded musicians crossed paths at a jam session up in the mountains of Nederland, Colorado. They drank brews and improvised a few songs, quickly picking up a strong harmony and rhythm playing music altogether. With nothing to tie them down at the time, the four young guys decided to take a leap and form what would become Yonder Mountain String Band.
Aspen Daily News
Journalism in crisis
As an avid newspaper reader, I have been following the tales of The Aspen Times’ journalism crisis regarding suppression of a hot news story regarding a “Russian billionaire,” etc. It’s a cautionary tale of large, corporate news outlets taking over local ones. I won’t weigh in...
Aspen Daily News
‘Be like Bob': Speakers commemorate Braudis' memory by urging people to live by his example
If you want to mess with a friend, charge them with planning your memorial — especially if you’re someone with as larger-than-life legacy as Bob Braudis, Joe DiSalvo said Saturday evening at the Benedict Music Tent. “He taught me, though, don’t make big decisions alone, so I enlisted...
Comments / 0