ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Stretch of Snowmass Canyon deadliest for deer and elk

A half-mile stretch of Highway 82 in Snowmass Canyon is dazzlingly beautiful — but particularly deadly for deer, elk and other wildlife. Over the last decade, 30 carcasses of various species have been removed between mile markers 26.5 and 27 by Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crews. That doesn’t account for the animals that were struck but managed to crawl off the highway corridor for a painful death.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man killed in speed flying accident in Colorado

Crews from the Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) recovered the body of a missing speed flyer in Breckenridge on Saturday, according to a news release. Speed flying is a sport that combines paragliding and sky diving. Flyers typically launch from a peak with a small canopy-style wing above them. The wing then fills with the incoming air, allowing flyers to safely descend.
Aspen Daily News

Logging project underway in Upper Fryingpan Valley

A logging project in the Upper Fryingpan Valley got underway Monday and will eventually produce five to 10 roundtrip logging trips per day in the valley and through Basalt, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The work will be undertaken to thin lodgepole pine on 87 acres southeast of Diemer...
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Ireland: Park place or civic space?

Aspen loves its history so much that we often repeat it. Most of us haven’t lived here long enough to remember the furor over paid parking downtown. A local dentist and the usual government-hating crowd went ballistic when paid parking was instituted — about 30 years ago. Prior...
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Travel Trailers#Infrastructure#Independence Pass#Cdot#Commission
9NEWS

Speed flyer killed in crash in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after crashing while speed flying in the mountains of Summit County Saturday. Summit County Rescue Group said in a release that they learned at 9:38 a.m. that a speed flyer had gone missing after launching from Peak 6. Speed flying is...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Aug. 29

Ben’s Friends, a national support group for people in the hospitality industry struggling with addiction, will hold its first Aspen meeting today at Hooch starting at 10 a.m. Meetings will be held at the same time and location every Monday thereafter. The new Aspen chapter will be led by...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen City Council sends short-term rental tax question to voters

Aspen City Council approved a resolution at a special meeting on Monday that will send a short-term rental tax question to voters this November. Some basics of the ballot language were discussed at a council work session on Aug. 16, but other details — such as the tax rates and which types of STRs would pay which rates — were left up for discussion on Monday. Staff recommended a 5.4% tax for lodging-exempt and owner-occupied STRs and a 10% tax for classic STRs, for which Finance Director Pete Strecker asked the council for clarity.
ASPEN, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool

Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
Aspen Daily News

Delta ‘doubled-down’ on Atlanta to Aspen this winter

Through transplants and visitors, the Aspen area already has tight connections with the southern United States. That link stands to become even stronger this winter. Starting Dec. 17, Delta Air Lines will have a second daily nonstop flight from Atlanta to Aspen. The additional service between the two cities means that more Atlanta-area residents will have direct access to Aspen-Snowmass ski slopes, hotels, restaurants and other offerings.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Marolt: I pick, you pick, we all pick pickleball

Pickleball might be the new racquetball. That is not to say it is a fad, at least not like fads used to be. A genuine fad sucks everyone in at once. It’s FOMO’s antidote, because nobody misses out. Time will tell. I played pickleball for the first time...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Semple: I was a Times’ paperboy

As kids growing up in Aspen, many of us sold The Aspen Times around town. I now look back at those thrilling escapades as a small-town, grassroots form of entrepreneurialism graciously afforded to us by the paid free press, whether we realized that component at the time or not. The...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Inaugural Raizado Festival brings changemakers to Aspen this week

When Mónica Ramírez and Olga Segura set out to change some of the harmful narratives about the Latino community in the United States, they decided the best avenue to do so would be through a festival — one that would allow space to validate the pain and hardships many Latinos have experienced while celebrating their achievements and contributions.
ASPEN, CO
JamBase

Breckenridge Hootenanny 2022: Railroad Earth, Big Head Todd & The Monsters + More

The Breckenridge Brewery Hootenanny returns in October for two days featuring acts “playing their most iconic albums in full.” The 2022 lineup for the annual celebration of craft beer and music at the Breckenridge Brewery Campus in Littleton, Colorado October 8 and 9 includes Railroad Earth, Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Spin Doctors, Anders Osborne, Steve Poltz and Bill & Jilian Nershi.
LITTLETON, CO
Aspen Daily News

Yonder Mountain String Band to perform at TACAW

In 1998, a crew of four like-minded musicians crossed paths at a jam session up in the mountains of Nederland, Colorado. They drank brews and improvised a few songs, quickly picking up a strong harmony and rhythm playing music altogether. With nothing to tie them down at the time, the four young guys decided to take a leap and form what would become Yonder Mountain String Band.
NEDERLAND, CO
Aspen Daily News

Journalism in crisis

As an avid newspaper reader, I have been following the tales of The Aspen Times’ journalism crisis regarding suppression of a hot news story regarding a “Russian billionaire,” etc. It’s a cautionary tale of large, corporate news outlets taking over local ones. I won’t weigh in...
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy