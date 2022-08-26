Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
New Fairfield’s nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday
NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
trumbulltimes.com
Greater Bridgeport students return to school amid influx of new teachers
When students across the Greater Bridgeport region return to schools, many will encounter recently hired teachers new to the classroom. School districts throughout the area have employed nearly 500 new teachers for the 2022-23 academic year, a 30 percent increase over the 370 hired last year, according to a survey of local school systems by Hearst Connecticut Media.
Register Citizen
School staff shortages in New Haven-area districts most acute for special education
NEW HAVEN — New Haven-area students with special needs may be especially affected by school staffing vacancies during the coming school year. Many district officials say shortages are most acute among professionals who work with students needing the most support. They named special education teachers, paraprofessionals and multilingual educators as positions the most difficult to fill.
Register Citizen
Most Danbury-area schools to reopen this week. Here’s your back-to-school guide
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Most students in the Danbury area will return to the classroom this week to see new faces, perhaps some construction and an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The new school year is expected to be, as one superintendent called it,...
Old Saybrook school board votes to delay start of high school schedule
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students along the shoreline will get to sleep in a little more before their first class this year. The school board voted in June to delay the start of Old Saybrook High School’s day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The board said research showed the delay […]
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
Register Citizen
Brookfield school resource officer always thinks ‘what would I do if?’ How he helps keep kids safe
BROOKFIELD — A bullet proof vest strapped to his chest with a handgun and stun gun on his belt, Sean Flynn stood ready with a smile underneath his sun glasses as new students filtered into the Whisconier Middle School building for a walk-around tour on Tuesday. “This is the...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
Register Citizen
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
NewsTimes
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
Register Citizen
Work of filmmaker who chronicled Hartford life to get refresh
Hiram Percy Maxim, a major figure in Connecticut’s legacy of life-changing inventions, was an early enthusiast of amateur film-making, with a focus on his home city of Hartford in the 1920s. The public library’s Hartford History Center recently received a grant from the National Film Preservation Foundation to restore...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits Central High School
2022-08-28@8:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Students will be welcomed to the first day of school Monday to a modified facade at Central High School at 1 Lincoln Boulevard. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Had the brick column not stopped the car the damage to the school could have been much worse.
Benefits of Connecticut's home heating assistance program to decrease in 2023
Connecticut's low-income Heating and Energy Assistance Program is headed back to pre-pandemic funding levels next year.
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
Register Citizen
Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings
NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
40 Connecticut Businesses Earn Slot on Inc. Fastest-Growing 5000
The 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States in 2022 include 40 in Connecticut; likely businesses that most state residents are completely unfamiliar with. Yet, when Inc. magazine put together it’s highly-noticed annual list, they had each earned a slot, including one to break into the top 100.
Register Citizen
Norwalk schools reach tentative deal with teachers union
NORWALK — The city’s public schools have reached a tentative agreement with its teachers union, officials announced this week. Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella and Mary Yordon, president of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers, said they were pleased with the deal, which still requires ratification by union members and the approval of the Board of Education.
