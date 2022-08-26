ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Register Citizen

New Fairfield’s nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday

NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Greater Bridgeport students return to school amid influx of new teachers

When students across the Greater Bridgeport region return to schools, many will encounter recently hired teachers new to the classroom. School districts throughout the area have employed nearly 500 new teachers for the 2022-23 academic year, a 30 percent increase over the 370 hired last year, according to a survey of local school systems by Hearst Connecticut Media.
Register Citizen

School staff shortages in New Haven-area districts most acute for special education

NEW HAVEN — New Haven-area students with special needs may be especially affected by school staffing vacancies during the coming school year. Many district officials say shortages are most acute among professionals who work with students needing the most support. They named special education teachers, paraprofessionals and multilingual educators as positions the most difficult to fill.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Most Danbury-area schools to reopen this week. Here’s your back-to-school guide

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Most students in the Danbury area will return to the classroom this week to see new faces, perhaps some construction and an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The new school year is expected to be, as one superintendent called it,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#School Principal#High School#The New School#Newtown#K12#Education#The Sherman School#Consolidated School#K 2
WTNH

Old Saybrook school board votes to delay start of high school schedule

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students along the shoreline will get to sleep in a little more before their first class this year. The school board voted in June to delay the start of Old Saybrook High School’s day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The board said research showed the delay […]
WestfairOnline

Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.

STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Work of filmmaker who chronicled Hartford life to get refresh

Hiram Percy Maxim, a major figure in Connecticut’s legacy of life-changing inventions, was an early enthusiast of amateur film-making, with a focus on his home city of Hartford in the 1920s. The public library’s Hartford History Center recently received a grant from the National Film Preservation Foundation to restore...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits Central High School

2022-08-28@8:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Students will be welcomed to the first day of school Monday to a modified facade at Central High School at 1 Lincoln Boulevard. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Had the brick column not stopped the car the damage to the school could have been much worse.
Register Citizen

DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings

NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk schools reach tentative deal with teachers union

NORWALK — The city’s public schools have reached a tentative agreement with its teachers union, officials announced this week. Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella and Mary Yordon, president of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers, said they were pleased with the deal, which still requires ratification by union members and the approval of the Board of Education.
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy