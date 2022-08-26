Aspen City Council approved a resolution at a special meeting on Monday that will send a short-term rental tax question to voters this November. Some basics of the ballot language were discussed at a council work session on Aug. 16, but other details — such as the tax rates and which types of STRs would pay which rates — were left up for discussion on Monday. Staff recommended a 5.4% tax for lodging-exempt and owner-occupied STRs and a 10% tax for classic STRs, for which Finance Director Pete Strecker asked the council for clarity.

ASPEN, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO