ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Trainor Has ‘So Many’ Celebrity Crushes

By Tram Anh Ton Nu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Meghan Trainor is a musician who has released hit songs such as “All About That Bass,” “Lips Are Movin,” “Dear Future Husband,” and “No.”

Trainor clearly has a lot of fans around the world, and the singer herself has been an admirer of other stars as well. In fact, she has “so many” celebrity crushes.

Meghan Trainor has a lot of knowledge about pop culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2NQ5_0hW8qjMM00
Meghan Trainor attends the 6th annual Music Supervisors Awards at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA on January 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. | Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

From a young age, Trainor has been a fan of pop culture.

For example, she told Entertainment Weekly in 2014 that she grew up idolizing musicians such as Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra . Trainor also loved Phil Collins and his work on the Tarzan soundtrack .

Another pop culture icon Trainor was a fan of is Hilary Duff. Most notably, Trainor loved The Lizzie McGuire Movie . In a video from 2020, Duff even quizzed Trainor on details from the film, and Trainor showed how much she knew about it.

Meghan Trainor has ‘so many’ celebrity crushes

In 2019, Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, took a relationship test in a Buzzfeed video. When asked about each other’s “biggest celebrity crush,” the pair revealed that Trainor has a long list of people she likes.

“You have so many,” Sabara told Trainor, to which she agreed.

Trainor’s celebrity crushes, according to the couple, include Leonardo DiCaprio, Henry Winkler, Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus, and Halle Berry.

Daryl Sabara is also one of Meghan Trainor’s celebrity crushes

Trainor also mentioned that Sabara is on the list of celebrities she loves. Sabara is best known for playing Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids movies .

Trainor and Sabara started dating in 2016 because of another star—Chloë Grace Moretz. As Moretz explained on The Late Late Show with James Corden , “I met Meghan, we hung out, she said she really wanted to meet a good guy. I knew Daryl really well from when we did a play together. And I set them up, and they’re engaged to be married! So I’m a real matchmaker.”

Trainor also talked about her first date and first kiss with Sabara in a 2017 cover story for Cosmopolitan .

“We went on a double date — bowling and karaoke,” she said. “He kissed me at the bowling alley. I told my security to step outside ’cause I didn’t want to be watched. LOL. He was the best kisser ever. I know I’m really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was.”

In 2018, Trainor and Sabara got married. Then, in February 2021, they welcomed a son named Riley.

The couple has been open about how much they love being parents, and Trainor has even shared that fans can expect to see more kids in their household in the future.

“I’m ready for three more kids!” she told People in September 2021. “I’m happiest nowadays when I’m putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night. We look at each other like, ‘We made the best baby.’ We got so blessed.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Shares 1 Unhelpful Parenting Advice She Received Before Giving Birth

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Taste of Country

Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note

Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
James Corden
Person
Meghan Trainor
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Chloë Grace Moretz
Person
Daryl Sabara
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Stevie Wonder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Linus Celebrities#Buzzfeed Video#Bowling#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

169K+
Followers
112K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy