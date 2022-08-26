ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHONY': Ramona Singer Is Done With Reality TV? That's What She Told Melissa Gorga From 'RHONJ'

By Gina Ragusa
 4 days ago

Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey may have just poured gas on the hot rumors that Ramona Singer was not returning to The Real Housewives of New York City .

Recent RHONY casting rumors surfaced (again) that Singer was left off the RHONY Legacy roster. Although Singer hasn’t addressed any of the rumors, she told Gorga she was ready to move on.

Ramona told Melissa she’s done with reality TV

Gorga described her encounter with Singer on her PodcastOne Melissa Gorga on Display podcast. “I was just sitting there and Ramona comes walking up,” she recounted. “She’s there in the Hamptons. She has her little lace up like … she lives. This woman lives. I didn’t know she was gonna be there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMfYl_0hW8qd4000
Melissa Gorga and Ramona Singer | Mike Pont/Getty Images

“And she was talking about like she’s done with reality television,” Gorga continued. “She no longer wants to do it, she was telling us.”

This isn’t the first time rumors were sparked that Ramona was off ‘RHONY’

Singer and Bravo have not publicly commented on Singer’s status on RHONY . But her RHONY apple emoji is still in her Instagram bio, which may not be overly telling.

She removed the apple from her bio in 2021, ahead of RHONY Season 13. Some fans thought that Singer was sending a signal to fans that she left the show. But when an mystery source told Radar Online that production fired her because she was too expensive, Singer ended up telling fans on Instagram that she was not leaving RHONY .

A fan asked her on her Instagram page if she had been fired. She replied, “Nope.” She was then seen throughout RHONY Season 13. And although Singer appeared on RHONY Season 13, production did not film a reunion and then put the series on pause . Producers have since announced they planned to have two RHONY series – one that is completely re-cast and the other with cast members who appeared on the series throughout the years.

Tamra Judge thinks Ramona Singer was worried about getting fired from ‘RHONY’

Some fans thought Singer was a shoe-in for RHONY Legacy thanks to her over-the-top behavior on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1. She started feuding with the other women almost immediately telling them they should thank her for putting Housewives on the map.

As fans wait for official word, Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County shared with exeuctive producer Andy Cohen during an Instagram Live that most of the original cast members were worried about being fired. At the time, Judge had recently been fired from RHOC . And she said her dismissal, along with Vicki Gunvalson created some panic within the longtime cast members.

“Well of course… all the OGs are shaking in their boots thinking they’re going to get fired too,” Judge said. “You know Ramona called me twice. She was just like, ‘I love you. You’re good. Best wishes, I can’t believe this is happening.’” Judge did not appear on RHOC for seasons 15 and 16. But she will return for RHOC Season 17.

Judge recently appeared on the second season of RHUGT and was recast on RHOC . Also returning to Housewives from season 2 of RHUGT is Taylor Armstrong from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . But in a production twist, Armstrong will join Judge on RHOC Season 17.

