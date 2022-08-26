Read full article on original website
Imagining Momix: Renowned dance company coming to Aspen for one-night performance
Choreographer Moses Pendleton thinks of himself as a visual artist. For more than four decades, Pendleton’s imagery has been crafted on stages worldwide through his acclaimed dance company, Momix. Momix is now returning to Aspen for a special, one-night performance on Sept. 6. Presented by Aspen Santa Fe Ballet,...
Inaugural Raizado Festival brings changemakers to Aspen this week
When Mónica Ramírez and Olga Segura set out to change some of the harmful narratives about the Latino community in the United States, they decided the best avenue to do so would be through a festival — one that would allow space to validate the pain and hardships many Latinos have experienced while celebrating their achievements and contributions.
Ireland: Park place or civic space?
Aspen loves its history so much that we often repeat it. Most of us haven’t lived here long enough to remember the furor over paid parking downtown. A local dentist and the usual government-hating crowd went ballistic when paid parking was instituted — about 30 years ago. Prior...
Logging project underway in Upper Fryingpan Valley
A logging project in the Upper Fryingpan Valley got underway Monday and will eventually produce five to 10 roundtrip logging trips per day in the valley and through Basalt, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The work will be undertaken to thin lodgepole pine on 87 acres southeast of Diemer...
Delta ‘doubled-down’ on Atlanta to Aspen this winter
Through transplants and visitors, the Aspen area already has tight connections with the southern United States. That link stands to become even stronger this winter. Starting Dec. 17, Delta Air Lines will have a second daily nonstop flight from Atlanta to Aspen. The additional service between the two cities means that more Atlanta-area residents will have direct access to Aspen-Snowmass ski slopes, hotels, restaurants and other offerings.
Local news in brief, Aug. 29
Ben’s Friends, a national support group for people in the hospitality industry struggling with addiction, will hold its first Aspen meeting today at Hooch starting at 10 a.m. Meetings will be held at the same time and location every Monday thereafter. The new Aspen chapter will be led by...
Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 29
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This 3,900-square-foot house with four bedrooms and five bathrooms offers easy access to Aspen Highlands. $14,750,000. Low. Aspen. This king suite is on the ground...
Bob Braudis remembered
Bob Braudis was ahead of his time when it came to philosophies pertaining to law enforcement: When much of the national dialogue spoke of a war on drugs, he and his contemporaries saw addiction as a medical problem. He famously embodied the “peace” aspect of a peace officer, towering at 6 feet, 6 inches in height and a commanding calm in otherwise tense moments.
Stretch of Snowmass Canyon deadliest for deer and elk
A half-mile stretch of Highway 82 in Snowmass Canyon is dazzlingly beautiful — but particularly deadly for deer, elk and other wildlife. Over the last decade, 30 carcasses of various species have been removed between mile markers 26.5 and 27 by Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crews. That doesn’t account for the animals that were struck but managed to crawl off the highway corridor for a painful death.
Aspen City Council sends short-term rental tax question to voters
Aspen City Council approved a resolution at a special meeting on Monday that will send a short-term rental tax question to voters this November. Some basics of the ballot language were discussed at a council work session on Aug. 16, but other details — such as the tax rates and which types of STRs would pay which rates — were left up for discussion on Monday. Staff recommended a 5.4% tax for lodging-exempt and owner-occupied STRs and a 10% tax for classic STRs, for which Finance Director Pete Strecker asked the council for clarity.
Journalism in crisis
As an avid newspaper reader, I have been following the tales of The Aspen Times’ journalism crisis regarding suppression of a hot news story regarding a “Russian billionaire,” etc. It’s a cautionary tale of large, corporate news outlets taking over local ones. I won’t weigh in...
Bullying in schools: What to do?
Bullying is the use of force, coercion, hurtful teasing or threats, to abuse, aggressively dominate or intimidate. The behavior is often repeated and habitual. One essential prerequisite is the perception (by the bully or by others) of an imbalance of physical or social power. This imbalance distinguishes bullying from conflict.
