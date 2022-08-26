Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Delta ‘doubled-down’ on Atlanta to Aspen this winter
Through transplants and visitors, the Aspen area already has tight connections with the southern United States. That link stands to become even stronger this winter. Starting Dec. 17, Delta Air Lines will have a second daily nonstop flight from Atlanta to Aspen. The additional service between the two cities means that more Atlanta-area residents will have direct access to Aspen-Snowmass ski slopes, hotels, restaurants and other offerings.
Semple: I was a Times’ paperboy
As kids growing up in Aspen, many of us sold The Aspen Times around town. I now look back at those thrilling escapades as a small-town, grassroots form of entrepreneurialism graciously afforded to us by the paid free press, whether we realized that component at the time or not. The...
Yonder Mountain String Band to perform at TACAW
In 1998, a crew of four like-minded musicians crossed paths at a jam session up in the mountains of Nederland, Colorado. They drank brews and improvised a few songs, quickly picking up a strong harmony and rhythm playing music altogether. With nothing to tie them down at the time, the four young guys decided to take a leap and form what would become Yonder Mountain String Band.
Ireland: Park place or civic space?
Aspen loves its history so much that we often repeat it. Most of us haven’t lived here long enough to remember the furor over paid parking downtown. A local dentist and the usual government-hating crowd went ballistic when paid parking was instituted — about 30 years ago. Prior...
Bob Braudis remembered
Bob Braudis was ahead of his time when it came to philosophies pertaining to law enforcement: When much of the national dialogue spoke of a war on drugs, he and his contemporaries saw addiction as a medical problem. He famously embodied the “peace” aspect of a peace officer, towering at 6 feet, 6 inches in height and a commanding calm in otherwise tense moments.
‘Be like Bob': Speakers commemorate Braudis' memory by urging people to live by his example
If you want to mess with a friend, charge them with planning your memorial — especially if you’re someone with as larger-than-life legacy as Bob Braudis, Joe DiSalvo said Saturday evening at the Benedict Music Tent. “He taught me, though, don’t make big decisions alone, so I enlisted...
Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 29
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This 3,900-square-foot house with four bedrooms and five bathrooms offers easy access to Aspen Highlands. $14,750,000. Low. Aspen. This king suite is on the ground...
Local news in brief, Aug. 29
Ben’s Friends, a national support group for people in the hospitality industry struggling with addiction, will hold its first Aspen meeting today at Hooch starting at 10 a.m. Meetings will be held at the same time and location every Monday thereafter. The new Aspen chapter will be led by...
Logging project underway in Upper Fryingpan Valley
A logging project in the Upper Fryingpan Valley got underway Monday and will eventually produce five to 10 roundtrip logging trips per day in the valley and through Basalt, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The work will be undertaken to thin lodgepole pine on 87 acres southeast of Diemer...
Journalism in crisis
As an avid newspaper reader, I have been following the tales of The Aspen Times’ journalism crisis regarding suppression of a hot news story regarding a “Russian billionaire,” etc. It’s a cautionary tale of large, corporate news outlets taking over local ones. I won’t weigh in...
Aspen City Council sends short-term rental tax question to voters
Aspen City Council approved a resolution at a special meeting on Monday that will send a short-term rental tax question to voters this November. Some basics of the ballot language were discussed at a council work session on Aug. 16, but other details — such as the tax rates and which types of STRs would pay which rates — were left up for discussion on Monday. Staff recommended a 5.4% tax for lodging-exempt and owner-occupied STRs and a 10% tax for classic STRs, for which Finance Director Pete Strecker asked the council for clarity.
Bullying in schools: What to do?
Bullying is the use of force, coercion, hurtful teasing or threats, to abuse, aggressively dominate or intimidate. The behavior is often repeated and habitual. One essential prerequisite is the perception (by the bully or by others) of an imbalance of physical or social power. This imbalance distinguishes bullying from conflict.
