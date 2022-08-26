Read full article on original website
Related
80,000 people return to Burning Man, the cultural phenomenon with roots in San Francisco
About 80,000 people descended on a dry desert roughly 100 miles northeast of Reno, Nevada, this past weekend to participate in a cultural phenomenon with roots in San Francisco. What's happening: Burning Man. After a three-year hiatus from the playa, the nine-day event — described as "a city," "not a festival" — started Sunday, running through the coming Labor Day weekend. Context: Burning Man originated in 1986 on San Francisco's Baker Beach when two friends built an 8-foot "man" out of scrap lumber, doused it with gasoline, and set it on fire in front of a group of around 35...
Krispy Kreme launches Artemis moon doughnut Monday
Krispy Kreme is commemorating NASA's planned launch of the Artemis I rocket Monday with a special cheesecake cream-filled doughnut dubbed the "Artemis moon doughnut." Driving the news: NASA's Space Launch System rocket is set to lift off on an uncrewed journey to the moon on Monday morning, Axios' Miriam Kramer reports.
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0