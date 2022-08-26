Read full article on original website
Delta ‘doubled-down’ on Atlanta to Aspen this winter
Through transplants and visitors, the Aspen area already has tight connections with the southern United States. That link stands to become even stronger this winter. Starting Dec. 17, Delta Air Lines will have a second daily nonstop flight from Atlanta to Aspen. The additional service between the two cities means that more Atlanta-area residents will have direct access to Aspen-Snowmass ski slopes, hotels, restaurants and other offerings.
Inaugural Raizado Festival brings changemakers to Aspen this week
When Mónica Ramírez and Olga Segura set out to change some of the harmful narratives about the Latino community in the United States, they decided the best avenue to do so would be through a festival — one that would allow space to validate the pain and hardships many Latinos have experienced while celebrating their achievements and contributions.
Logging project underway in Upper Fryingpan Valley
A logging project in the Upper Fryingpan Valley got underway Monday and will eventually produce five to 10 roundtrip logging trips per day in the valley and through Basalt, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The work will be undertaken to thin lodgepole pine on 87 acres southeast of Diemer...
Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 29
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This 3,900-square-foot house with four bedrooms and five bathrooms offers easy access to Aspen Highlands. $14,750,000. Low. Aspen. This king suite is on the ground...
Marolt: I pick, you pick, we all pick pickleball
Pickleball might be the new racquetball. That is not to say it is a fad, at least not like fads used to be. A genuine fad sucks everyone in at once. It’s FOMO’s antidote, because nobody misses out. Time will tell. I played pickleball for the first time...
Semple: I was a Times’ paperboy
As kids growing up in Aspen, many of us sold The Aspen Times around town. I now look back at those thrilling escapades as a small-town, grassroots form of entrepreneurialism graciously afforded to us by the paid free press, whether we realized that component at the time or not. The...
Stretch of Snowmass Canyon deadliest for deer and elk
A half-mile stretch of Highway 82 in Snowmass Canyon is dazzlingly beautiful — but particularly deadly for deer, elk and other wildlife. Over the last decade, 30 carcasses of various species have been removed between mile markers 26.5 and 27 by Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crews. That doesn’t account for the animals that were struck but managed to crawl off the highway corridor for a painful death.
‘Be like Bob': Speakers commemorate Braudis' memory by urging people to live by his example
If you want to mess with a friend, charge them with planning your memorial — especially if you’re someone with as larger-than-life legacy as Bob Braudis, Joe DiSalvo said Saturday evening at the Benedict Music Tent. “He taught me, though, don’t make big decisions alone, so I enlisted...
Bullying in schools: What to do?
Bullying is the use of force, coercion, hurtful teasing or threats, to abuse, aggressively dominate or intimidate. The behavior is often repeated and habitual. One essential prerequisite is the perception (by the bully or by others) of an imbalance of physical or social power. This imbalance distinguishes bullying from conflict.
