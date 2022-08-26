ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Cars
AL.com

Lightning strikes Florida gas line, sparks dancing, tree-burning pillar of fire

A swirling pillar of fire consuming a palm tree outside a Florida home was ignited by a lightning strike that ruptured a gas line below the ground, officials said. Firefighters responded to the home in Viera West, about 55 miles southeast of Orlando, on Friday, Aug. 26, and worked to protect the homes near the fire, according to a post on the Brevard County Fire Rescue Facebook page.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artemis#Vehicles#Mercedes Benz#The Space Launch System
AL.com

Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times

If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
SARALAND, AL
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Bryant-Denny Stadium changes: What Alabama fans should know for 2022

The University of Alabama athletics department recently shared a list of items that are new for the 2022 gameday experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium, as well as reminders of some other items that debuted last season. You can read the full list here, but we’ve picked some highlights you’ll want to remember before attending any home games this fall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Wide Receiver Among Victims of Gang Crimes

Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of many famous figures in Fulton County, Ga., that has been a victim to a string of crimes committed by the Drug Rich Gang. "Some of the celebrity victims included Calvin Ridley, who is a loved member of our Falcons," said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in her press conference.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy