Attendance restored as St. Mary Catholic Church celebrates 140th anniversary

Aspen Daily News
Inaugural Raizado Festival brings changemakers to Aspen this week
When Mónica Ramírez and Olga Segura set out to change some of the harmful narratives about the Latino community in the United States, they decided the best avenue to do so would be through a festival — one that would allow space to validate the pain and hardships many Latinos have experienced while celebrating their achievements and contributions.
Aspen Daily News
Imagining Momix: Renowned dance company coming to Aspen for one-night performance
Choreographer Moses Pendleton thinks of himself as a visual artist. For more than four decades, Pendleton’s imagery has been crafted on stages worldwide through his acclaimed dance company, Momix. Momix is now returning to Aspen for a special, one-night performance on Sept. 6. Presented by Aspen Santa Fe Ballet,...
Aspen Daily News
Delta ‘doubled-down’ on Atlanta to Aspen this winter
Through transplants and visitors, the Aspen area already has tight connections with the southern United States. That link stands to become even stronger this winter. Starting Dec. 17, Delta Air Lines will have a second daily nonstop flight from Atlanta to Aspen. The additional service between the two cities means that more Atlanta-area residents will have direct access to Aspen-Snowmass ski slopes, hotels, restaurants and other offerings.
Aspen Daily News
Ireland: Park place or civic space?
Aspen loves its history so much that we often repeat it. Most of us haven’t lived here long enough to remember the furor over paid parking downtown. A local dentist and the usual government-hating crowd went ballistic when paid parking was instituted — about 30 years ago. Prior...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
Aspen Daily News
Yonder Mountain String Band to perform at TACAW
In 1998, a crew of four like-minded musicians crossed paths at a jam session up in the mountains of Nederland, Colorado. They drank brews and improvised a few songs, quickly picking up a strong harmony and rhythm playing music altogether. With nothing to tie them down at the time, the four young guys decided to take a leap and form what would become Yonder Mountain String Band.
Aspen Daily News
Logging project underway in Upper Fryingpan Valley
A logging project in the Upper Fryingpan Valley got underway Monday and will eventually produce five to 10 roundtrip logging trips per day in the valley and through Basalt, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The work will be undertaken to thin lodgepole pine on 87 acres southeast of Diemer...
Aspen Daily News
Semple: I was a Times’ paperboy
As kids growing up in Aspen, many of us sold The Aspen Times around town. I now look back at those thrilling escapades as a small-town, grassroots form of entrepreneurialism graciously afforded to us by the paid free press, whether we realized that component at the time or not. The...
Aspen Daily News
Stretch of Snowmass Canyon deadliest for deer and elk
A half-mile stretch of Highway 82 in Snowmass Canyon is dazzlingly beautiful — but particularly deadly for deer, elk and other wildlife. Over the last decade, 30 carcasses of various species have been removed between mile markers 26.5 and 27 by Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crews. That doesn’t account for the animals that were struck but managed to crawl off the highway corridor for a painful death.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen City Council sends short-term rental tax question to voters
Aspen City Council approved a resolution at a special meeting on Monday that will send a short-term rental tax question to voters this November. Some basics of the ballot language were discussed at a council work session on Aug. 16, but other details — such as the tax rates and which types of STRs would pay which rates — were left up for discussion on Monday. Staff recommended a 5.4% tax for lodging-exempt and owner-occupied STRs and a 10% tax for classic STRs, for which Finance Director Pete Strecker asked the council for clarity.
Summit Daily News
Deceased paraglider identified as Front Range resident, former Navy Seal
The man who hit a tree and died while attempting to speed-fly — an advanced form of paragliding that involves quicker descents — from Peak 6 towards Copper Mountain on Aug. 27 has been identified as a Front Range resident. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood identified the man...
Colorado man sentenced after admitting to killing girlfriend
A Leadville man was sentenced to 36 years in prison Monday, after admitting to killing his girlfriend last year.Jesus Alejandro Artica, 34, was sentenced to 36 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for murdering his girlfriend, Yolanda Lacome, 35.Artica pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on July 7. As part of his plea deal, he cannot seek a reduction in today's maximum sentencing but will receive 595 days' credit for time served.On Jan. 12, 2021, police responded to the Mt. Massive Townhomes, near Highway 24 and West 12th Street, after they received a call from a man who said he...
Aspen Daily News
Journalism in crisis
As an avid newspaper reader, I have been following the tales of The Aspen Times’ journalism crisis regarding suppression of a hot news story regarding a “Russian billionaire,” etc. It’s a cautionary tale of large, corporate news outlets taking over local ones. I won’t weigh in...
Aspen Daily News
Bullying in schools: What to do?
Bullying is the use of force, coercion, hurtful teasing or threats, to abuse, aggressively dominate or intimidate. The behavior is often repeated and habitual. One essential prerequisite is the perception (by the bully or by others) of an imbalance of physical or social power. This imbalance distinguishes bullying from conflict.
