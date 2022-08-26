Read full article on original website
How to delete cookies on Android phones
Android phone users wishing to clean up the cookies they may have downloaded when surfing the Internet. May be interested to know that it is very easy to clear and delete cookies on Android phones from browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting...
Vivo V25e smartphone gets official
We previously saw the Vivo V25 Pro and now Vivo has added another handset to the range, the Vivo V25e smartphone. The new Vivo V25e comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio...
Porsche Design AOC PD27S 27 inch gaming monitor
Porsche Design and AOC have joined forces to create the award-winning PD27S gaming monitor which is now available to purchase directly online from the Porsche Design website and specialist retailers priced at £430. The new monitor provides users with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels thanks to its 27-inch display which features a high pixel density of 109 ppi.
How to use iPhone wireless charging
Apple’s most recent iPhones come with wireless charging built-in, this is a really useful feature and a great way to charge your iPhone instead of having to plug the device in with a lightning cable. The wireless charging feature has been available on Apple’s iPhone models for the last...
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking you
Apple offers a feature on the iPhone where you can control what apps are tracking you. You can decide to stop all apps from tracking you or you can choose to allow individual apps to track you. This feature gives you more control over your privacy on your iPhone with...
Helloganss 75% hot swappable wireless mechanical keyboard
The engineers at Helloganss have unveiled their latest creation in the form of a 75% hot swappable wireless mechanical keyboard which is now available to back via Kickstarter. Designed to provide users with the ”ultimate programmable” keyboard the design has been engineered for both digital professionals and gamers offering the ability to connect to 5 devices and featuring hot swappable switches, RGB backlighting and compatibility with both Mac and Windows operating systems. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $109 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates).
Samsung Galaxy A04 smartphone unveiled
We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A04 smartphone for some time, the handset is now official. The Samsung Galaxy A04 will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V Display which features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The handset is powered by an octa-core processor and it...
AAEON BOXER-8256AI fanless mini PC
AAEON has unveiled their latest fanless mini PC system in the form of the BOXER-8256AI sporting four HDMI 1.4 video inputs, two HDMI Display 2.0, 3 x USB Type A for USB 3.2 Gen 1, DB9 for RS-232/422/485 (By switch) and CANbus x1. Together with a RJ-45 for GbE LAN and connections for M.2 M-Key (PCIEx4), M.2 B-Key (PCIEx2 and USB 3.0) and M.2 E-key (PCIEx1 and USB 2.0).
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets durability tested (Video)
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone launched recently and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. The video below from JerryRigEverything out the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test, bend test, and burn test.
Apple M2 MacBook Pro to go into production in Q4
We have been hearing rumors about the new M2 MacBook Pro for some time, there will be two models in the range, a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model. The new M2 MacBook Pro will apparently go into production in quarter four of 2022, the news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there are more details in the tweet below.
Vivo Y02S Android smartphone unveiled
Vivo has announced the launch of its latest android smartphone, the Vivo Y02S, and the handset is launching in the Philippines. The Vivo Y02S smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 mobile...
Samsung’s new virtual avatar is called G.NUSMAS
Samsung has unveiled its new virtual avatar called G∙NUSMAS, according to Samsung this new avatar camera is from a planet far far away. The new G∙NUSMAS is an alien, he is blue and he is designed to help Samsung connect with younger generations. Watch this video on YouTube.
Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor now available to pre-order
Samsung has announced that its new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is now available to pre-order, the monitor retails for $3,499. Anyone who pre-orders this new Samsung gaming monitor will receive a $200 e-certificate from Samsung to use on future purchases. Gamers increasingly expect personalized and customizable gaming experiences. The Odyssey...
Samsung and Prime Video to offer ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in 8K
Samsung has announced a new partnership with Prime Video for their new streaming show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available in 8K on the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and there will be early access to some of the content before its release.
Vivo V25 Pro smartphone launched in India
The new Vivo V25 Pro smartphone was made official recently and now the handset is launching in India, the device will be available through Flipkart. The device has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2376 x 1o80 pixels. The Vivo V25...
Samsung NEO QLED 98 TV launched in Korea
Samsung has launched its new Samsung NEO QLED 98 TV in South Korea, the device comes with a 98-inch display and a 4K resolution. The new Samsung 98 inch QLED TV will retail for KRW 45,00,00, this is about $33,900 at the current exchange rate. The new 98 -inch model...
Google Pixel 6A gets durability tested (Video)
The Google Pixel 6A smartphone went on sale last month, we have already seen a number of durability tests of the handset and now we have another video. The latest video is a durability test from JerryRigEverything and the handset is out through a range of durability tests. The handset...
Samsung IFA 2022 gets previewed
Samsung has revealed some details about what it is planning for IFA 2022. The company will be focusing on its home devices at the event. This will include a range of Smart Home devices and also its new energy-efficient home devices, it will also be revealing information about its new Net Zero Home.
iOS 16 beta 7 in action (Video)
Yesterday we heard about all of the new betas released by Apple, this includes iOS 16 beta 7, iPadOS 16.1 beta 1, and watchOS 9 beta 7. We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16 beta 7 software in action and now we have another video, this one is from Brandon Butch and we get to find out more details about this new beta.
Nokia G400 5G now available in the USA
The Nokia G400 5G was launched earlier this year and now the handset is launching in the USA, it will be available through Boost Consumer Cellular and Tracfone. The handset comes with a 6.8-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobile processor.
