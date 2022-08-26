The engineers at Helloganss have unveiled their latest creation in the form of a 75% hot swappable wireless mechanical keyboard which is now available to back via Kickstarter. Designed to provide users with the ”ultimate programmable” keyboard the design has been engineered for both digital professionals and gamers offering the ability to connect to 5 devices and featuring hot swappable switches, RGB backlighting and compatibility with both Mac and Windows operating systems. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $109 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates).

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO