ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Anti-vaxxer, election denier, against evolution education. And, in Michigan, perhaps secretary of state

By Hannah Schoenbaum
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002Ku8_0hW8qAf300

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The GOP's choice to run the office overseeing Michigan's election system continues to echo former president Donald Trump's unproven claims of a stolen election in 2020.

A self-proclaimed anti-vaxxer who opposes teaching evolution in schools, Kristina Karamo has been endorsed by state Republicans to be the next secretary of state, an office that would make her the Wolverine State's top election official.

Karamo was endorsed by the party in April, an imprimatur that makes her all but certain to be chosen the official Republican nominee at the party's state convention Saturday.

Karamo was one of Trump’s early endorsements in the 2022 elections. She spent the months leading up to the April Michigan GOP convention promoting the baseless claim that the 2020 election results were fraudulent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWb2e_0hW8qAf300
Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State speaks at a Save America rally at the Michigan Stars Sports Center in Washington Township on April 2, 2022. (Via OlyDrop) Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Her candidacy is an example of how the election for the previously obscure secretary of state office in Michigan and other swing states has been thrust into national prominence thanks to Trump's claims of a stolen election.

Not only will Karamo's race test the boundaries of how election deniers perform nationwide to run various states' elections, it also could mean the 2024 presidential election in a crucial swing state is run by someone who denies the legitimacy of the last White House contest.

Michigan is one of at least four swing states where GOP candidates whom Trump has either endorsed or supported are coordinating their efforts at the behest of those in the former president's orbit.

Midterms: A new 'Big Lie' battleground emerges in secretary of state elections

Vincent Hutchings, a political science professor at the University of Michigan, said that although a Karamo victory in November against incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is unlikely, her campaign will test the popularity of far-right ideas promulgated by the former president and apply pressure to the election system in a battleground state.

“She had been a true believer (in election denial) from the beginning,” Hutchings said.

Trump: 'Making sure Michigan is not rigged and stolen again'

The political newcomer caught Trump’s attention after claiming she witnessed fraud as an outspoken 2020 poll challenger in Detroit and secured his endorsement in September.

"This is about making sure Michigan is not rigged and stolen again in 2024," Trump said at an April rally with Karamo in Washington Township, Michigan. "So whatever you do, make sure you send a slate of delegates to support Kristina Karamo and Matt DePerno," the Republican party’s unofficial attorney general nominee.

Karamo, a Black Christian conservative who dubbed herself a little MAGA warrior , began echoing Trump’s false statements about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 insurrection prior to launching her campaign. On a local Fox television station appearance in December 2020, she claimed without proof that 6,000 ballots in Antrim County, Michigan intentionally had been changed from Trump to Joe Biden through the Dominion Voting Systems software the county was using.

Trump acolyte: Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo: I'm a little MAGA warrior

A state Senate investigation “found no evidence of widespread or systemic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election,” according to a committee report.

“I saw illegal activity upon illegal activity," Karamo said in October. "And I realized, if we don’t cure our election system, we no longer have a republic, we have a fake country, it’s an illusion, it’s a facade of a republic. So I have to do something."

Since winning the nomination in April, she has softened her rhetoric to appeal to a broader audience.

“I’m fighting for the people of Michigan, irrespective of political affiliation,” Karamo said.

She did not respond to requests for comment.

Karamo messaging parallels Trump rhetoric

On an episode of her theology and politics podcast, released the day after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Karamo said participants in the insurrection were “totally Antifa posing as Trump supporters” – another debunked claim.

Her podcast also sheds light on her other beliefs. She called public schools “government indoctrination camps,” has accused Democrats of having a “satanic agenda,” and said LGBTQ people “violate God’s creative design.”

Election denial: 'Rig the system': GOP candidates for secretary of state run on Trump's election denial platform

While many Republicans already might have accepted her election denial claims, Hutchings said, they are “probably not a winner” in other sectors of the American electorate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCaNY_0hW8qAf300
Voting on Nov. 3, 2020, in Lansing, Michigan. Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

.

Election security experts and election officials have found voter fraud is a rare occurrence and U.S. elections are secure. Claims around insecure elections aim to “suppress votes” and undermine trust in democracy, according to a 2020 report by the Brennan Center on election security.

Michigan on the national stage

Benson, Michigan’s top election official since 2018, said she has monitored Trump’s involvement in her race after she received persistent threats from his supporters for refusing to overturn Biden’s 2020 win in Michigan.

“The former president has not been shy about his desire to continue to interfere with our elections process here in Michigan,” Benson said.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Aug. 3 on intimidation of election workers, Benson spoke about the menacing protestors that gathered outside her home following the 2020 election because of the repeated claims of election fraud.

"Right now we are facing an unprecedented wave of continuous, unrelenting harassment and threats," she told the panel . "Enduring these threats creates a near constant strain of anxiety and stress on our work. This status quo is unsustainable and unacceptable."

Despite Trump’s September endorsement of her opponent, Benson has significantly outraised Karamo, according to recent data from the Michigan Secretary of State’s office. Through early August, Benson’s campaign reported raising more than $3.7 million while Karamo's reported contributions totaling nearly $700,00 .

Anne Nelson, an adjunct research scholar of international and public affairs at Columbia University, said Michigan still plays “an outsized role in the electoral map” heading into 2024.

It’s a swing state that helped send Democrats to the White House from the early 1990s until 2012 and carries 16 electoral votes. Trump's narrow win in Michigan in 2016 and Biden's close victory in 2020 proved important to both candidates' ascension to the White House.

“So there’s a lot riding on these," Nelson said. "Not just secretaries of state but also governor’s races because they have veto power and other powers that will influence the outcome .

Contributing: Clara Hendrickson, Detroit Free Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anti-vaxxer, election denier, against evolution education. And, in Michigan, perhaps secretary of state

Comments / 188

Pamerts
4d ago

She sounds great to me!!😃 Vote Red!! Close the boarders and stop giving all the tax payers money away! Blue people are nuttso. Did you see California is gonna phase out gas cars, force use of electric leaf blowers, and electric lawn mowers. They already can't use their air conditioner because they don't have enough power now. 😳

Reply(24)
83
Denise Bradley
4d ago

An anti vax person is someone that doesn’t believe in doing any vaccine. This is not the case from those of us that don’t want a new shot was never tested for the five years required.

Reply(5)
35
Dad Dukes
4d ago

Typical hit piece from the failing USA Today. A leftist propaganda medium attempting to attack a conservative for political gain. Anyone surprised?

Reply(2)
56
Related
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Lawsuit alleging 26K dead on Michigan voter rolls will go on

A federal lawsuit alleging that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has refused to remove 26,000 dead people from Michigan's Qualified Voter List will proceed, after a judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss the case. The Public Interest Law Firm filed the case against Benson, in her official...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Buss: Despite fight, many in Michigan GOP see unity

Lansing — There was no dancing in Lansing on Saturday. Unlike the Democratic convention last week, where Attorney General Dana Nessel led the crowd in a boogie, Michigan Republicans started their gathering with a fight. The convention began with a battle over which slate of delegates — grassroots or...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Us Elections#Election Security#Election State#Politics#Racism#Gop#Republicans#The Wolverine State#Detroit Free Press
beyondthetent.com

9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

What we learned about Michigan’s child care crisis from parents and providers

In May, the nonprofit journalism site MuckRock and several Michigan newsrooms published initial findings on Michigan’s child care crisis, including the high number of facility closures during the pandemic. We invited Michiganders to tell us about their experiences on both sides of the child care industry — as a parent trying to find care for their child or as a provider trying to stay in business. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan absentee ballot applications for November election now available

Registered voters in Michigan can now apply to vote absentee in the upcoming November election. To apply to vote absentee, voters can apply online at the Michigan Voter Information Center at michigan.gov/vote, or print out the application and return it by mail, email or in person at their local city or township clerk's office. Information on local clerk office locations can also be found on the MVIC.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

9 Fantastic Dark Sky Parks In Michigan Perfect For Stargazing

The Great Lakes encircle Michigan, so Michigan’s coastline is surrounded in near total darkness, making it a top spot in the United States for stargazing. Michigan offers six dark sky preserves and three internationally designated Dark Sky Parks. While you’ll find other places great for stargazing in Michigan, especially in the Upper Peninsula, this article focuses on those areas named explicitly as dark sky preserves or International Dark Sky Parks.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

586K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy