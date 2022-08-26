ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

He was killed by a Russian bomb while playing dominoes in Ukraine. Is this a war crime?

By Nicole Carroll, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Video journalist Jessica Koscielniak was just getting back to her hotel room in Kharkiv, a city in far eastern Ukraine, when she heard the explosion. She looked out her window and saw smoke rising a few miles away.

Within minutes, international correspondent Kim Hjelmgaard , in a nearby room, got a call from the city's top prosecutor. Russia had just bombed a civilian apartment complex. Investigators were rushing to the scene to gather evidence of a possible war crime. The two journalists should get there, quick.

Hjelmgaard and Koscielniak grabbed their vests, helmets and gear and started out. Ambulances streaked past them, going the other way. When they got to the complex, they weren't sure where to look first. A cluster bomb, a 1980s-era Soviet-designed Smerch rocket, had detonated in the air, propelling exploding fragments in all directions. There wasn't one bomb site, but damage spread out 50 yards in each direction. Two dozen people had been hit, windows were shattered and shrapnel was everywhere.

Then they saw him. Alexander Satanovskiy, 82, lay bleeding next to a wooden table in an overgrown playground where he had been playing dominoes. They watched medics try to save him, then solemnly zip him into a body bag.

His 84-year-old widow, Anna Satanovskaya, followed as the medics carried his body to the ambulance and placed it inside. She sat on a barrier outside the doors, crying. Five people had died.

Hjelmgaard wrote : "The domino table was soaked in blood."

This is a war crime, right?

It would seem to fit.

Hjelmgaard explains that war crimes are violations of the laws of war as codified by international humanitarian treaties. They include atrocities against people or property, murder, ill-treatment, sexual violence, forced deportations, hostage killing, torture, plunder or destruction of public property, and devastation not justified by military necessity. War crimes can be committed against both civilians and soldiers.

War crimes in Ukraine may be unprecedented. So is the country's push for swift justice.

Soldiers in war must try to protect civilian lives. Investigators will look for evidence that soldiers didn't do so, based on the precision of the weaponry and where it was used.

In this attack, "the thing hit in a residential neighborhood. There are kids around; there are no military targets that nearby, probably. So if you cut it that way, you come to the conclusion there's no way that this could be anything but a war crime," Hjelmgaard says.

"But when you try to prosecute that, and certainly in an international setting, there are things that you have to prove. Did Russia make a mistake? Did it really mean to shell or fire on this residential neighborhood? You have to prove that it meant to do that. You also have to prove that there were no military targets nearby. Now we couldn't see any, but maybe there was something that we didn't see."

He says "10 out of 10 people" would probably say, "Of course it's a war crime, it's civilians being killed by, effectively, an unguided missile."

But knowing it and proving it are two different things, he says. "This cuts to the heart of some of the complications around proving  war crimes."

Who prosecutes war crimes?

Different groups can investigate war crimes: the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands; the United Nations; or military tribunals convened by the victors after wars. Each option comes with complications. And each takes time.

Ukraine isn't waiting. As Hjelmgaard explains, the country is taking the unusual step of prosecuting war crimes in its own courts while it is still under attack.

I prosecuted Nazis at Nuremberg. Here's how to go after Putin and his thugs.

Ukrainian officials say they want swift justice. Some experts say local courts might give them more latitude to pursue convictions with evidence that falls short of international legal standards.

"I think they're doing the best that they can with the scenario," Hjelmgaard says. "There is no precedent for trying to trying to prosecute war crimes in an active conflict zone."

And that's why our two journalists went to Ukraine, why they spent weeks examining blast sites and interviewing witnesses. More than 1,000 Ukrainian investigators are seeking evidence like fragments of missiles, rockets and artillery shells or DNA samples from human remains.

Just how are the prosecutors doing?

Since the start of the invasion six months ago, more than 5,000 Ukrainian civilians have died. There are now more than 26,000 war crime investigations in places like kindergartens, parks, warehouses, malls, train stations, city streets and maternity wards.

Only eight cases have been tried in Ukrainian courts.

"They are mostly lowly military guys in their late twenties who were driving a tank. One is a rape case," Hjelmgaard says. "They're POWs, essentially, that they manage to get hold of and felt that they had relatively straightforward cases."

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

As for the rocket strikes, like the one that killed Satanovskiy, most of these rockets are launched from Russia. Investigators gather debris as if these are crime scenes, hoping that markings found on the missiles can provide evidence. A serial number for a specific missile might someday be connected to a specific Russian military unit, identifying a specific commander who ordered the launch.

War crimes: War crimes trials could lead to international courts. But could they lead to Putin?

Time and again, our team found, prosecutors were balancing the crimes that seemed obvious against the likelihood they could be prosecuted.

As Oleksii Boniuk, who leads one of the top investigative teams, put it: "We are trying our best to manage everyone's expectations."

The rockets land before sirens go off

The war's front line is just south and east of Kharkiv, carving out the 20% of Ukraine controlled by Russia.

Since the invasion began, Alexander Satanovskiy had heard the air raid sirens and artillery fire in the distance. Sometimes, though, the rockets land before the sirens even go off. His wife said he had taken a week off from playing dominoes, but that early evening in June he had headed back to the table with friends.

"She was in shock of what had happened," Koscielniak says. "It was a beautiful summer day. The light was warm and golden. You wanted to be outside. It was just gorgeous."

Anna Satanovskaya told our team about her husband. As Hjelmgaard wrote: "How he was always singing a song to himself. How he worked as a mechanical engineer in a sewing machine factory. How he was a tender and attentive husband and father. How he dreamed of someday visiting Cuba. How he had beautiful handwriting."

War in Ukraine: She is 8 years old. I ask her what the war in Ukraine is like. 'Terrible,' she says.

Firefighters told our team not to stay long. There could be unexploded munitions on the ground. Hjelmgaard and Koscielniak knew the danger, especially that close to Russia. While in Kharkiv, they read the situation minute by minute, listening to hear if the blasts got closer, watching rocket streaks at night, wondering where they would land.

"Especially somewhere like Kharkiv, all the stuff that falls in the sky is unguided mostly. It's old Soviet hardware and it either hits you or it doesn't," Hjelmgaard says. "So you can't really rationalize your way to a safe place necessarily. We were changing hotels all the time as we got new information.

"Are we close to any kind of infrastructure that could conceivably be a target for the Russians? Are we close to places that have been hit before? Are there any soldiers staying at our hotel? We were constantly trying to make micro decisions about how we can increase our chances of not being hit by something random. But of course, if it's random."

For our team, this was a professional challenge. For the Ukrainians they met, it's a way of life.

The cluster bomb blast killed five and left behind people like Satanovskaya, an instant widow. “Who can punish the Russians?" she asked our team. "Please tell me?"

Koscielniak wants her reporting to show the world these are real people, with lives and families and dreams. The story of Ukraine's war crimes is not just about the crimes but about the victims.

"They're facing a horrific crisis," Koscielniak says. "And I think you see that in the pictures of Alexander, I think you see the realities of war and what it means to die in a war in those pictures and in the morgue. There's nothing nice or beautiful about the process of death in war.

"There's just nothing."

Backstory: ‘I still have nightmares of Afghanistan.’ A female journalist escaped the Taliban, but she is not free.

Backstory: Gannett newsrooms making steady progress in overall diversity

Nicole Carroll is the editor-in-chief of USA TODAY and president of the Gannett news division. The Backstory offers insights into our biggest stories of the week. If you'd like to get The Backstory in your inbox every week, sign up here. Reach Carroll at EIC@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter: @nicole_carroll . Thank you for supporting our journalism. Subscribe here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: He was killed by a Russian bomb while playing dominoes in Ukraine. Is this a war crime?

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: UN nuclear team in Kyiv as Zelensky vows to push Putin’s troops to border

A UN nuclear team has arrived in Kyiv en route to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, shortly after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to push the Russian army back “to the border”.It is hoped that experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be able to travel to Russia-held territory in southeast Ukraine later this week to conduct safety tests at the nuclear facility. Fears of a potential nuclear disaster have grown in recent weeks, amid reports of nearby shelling and damage to buildings next to its nuclear reactors.Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a long-awaited counteroffensive in the southern Kherson...
POLITICS
AFP

Fighting across southern front as Ukraine wages counter-offensive

Intense fighting was raging on Tuesday across the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson occupied by Russia, Kyiv's presidency said, as its troops pressed counter-offensives "in various directions". But the Ukrainian presidency claimed its forces had destroyed "almost all large bridges" and that "only pedestrian crossings remain" in Kherson region.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Ukraine War#Politics#Military Tribunals#Russian#Soviet
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
The Associated Press

UN seeks $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations and Pakistan are set to appeal Tuesday for $160 million in emergency funding for nearly a half million displaced victims of record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June, officials said. Pakistani authorities backed by the military, rescuers and volunteers have been battling the aftermath of the floods that have affected more than 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis. Although rains stopped three days ago and flood waters in some areas were receding, large areas remain underwater. Rescuers were evacuating stranded people to safer ground, including makeshift tent camps have sprung up along highways, inundated villages and towns. According to initial government estimates, the devastation caused $10 billion in damage to the economy. “It is a preliminary estimate likely to be far greater,” Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told The Associated Press.
ENVIRONMENT
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

586K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy