fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
Jimmy Garoppolo’s new 49ers contract contains 2 interesting clauses
The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy “Ghost” Garoppolo have resolved the quarterback’s contract situation. Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured deal that will keep the quarterback in SF for the season. But his deal contains a few interesting clauses. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo’s...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller in discussion with team to become highest-paid tight end in NFL
It's no secret that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been looking for a new deal, and he could be close to resetting the market. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports Waller has a deal in discussion that will make him the highest-paid tight end. The current...
Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Watch A Famous Rapper Give James Harden $250,000 In Cash For His Birthday
Lil Baby gave Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden $250,000 in cash for his birthday. Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the 2022 NBA Trading Deadline.
NBC Sports
Why Simms believes 49ers have NFL's best roster excluding QBs
Add Chris Simms to the list of pundits confident in the 49ers heading into the 2022 NFL season. On Thursday's episode of the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast, Simms and co-host Ahmed Fareed discussed their top-5 NFL rosters -- sans quarterbacks -- with the former having San Francisco atop his list.
49ers Released Former Packers Draft Pick On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday afternoon, they announced. Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers back in February. He recorded nine tackles in three preseason games, but that wasn't enough to crack the team's final...
NFL Power Rankings as 2022 season gets ready to kick off
Fresh starts Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Is Every team equal until the season starts? Not exactly. There are favorites and long shots as the 2022 NFL season gets ready to kick off. Time to line up all the teams in their slots for our Power Rankings that will certainly be shuffled plenty of times over the 18 weeks of the regular season.32. New York Jets David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Let's be clear: Zach Wilson isn't Joe Namath. We don't know if he is Joe Flacco. The mirage built that the second-year quarterback has what it takes to turn the New York...
NBC Sports
Eagles 2022 roster cuts: Tracking all the cuts to 53
The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That means they have a lot of work to do. The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: QB Ben DiNucci, WR TJ Vasher Among Cuts To Dallas ‘Final' 53-Man Roster
It's going to take 53 guys to contend. And that process - of determining the "final'' 53-man roster (that isn't really "final'') is now underway.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Packers, Seahawks
The 49ers’ offense wasn’t at its best during Thursday’s preseason finale against the Texans. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan admitted that he wishes the offense and QB Trey Lance were “cleaner” but he doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it. “I wish...
49ers WR Malik Turner fined after big hit in preseason finale
49ers wide receiver Malik Turner made a loud entrance into Thursday’s preseason finale in Houston when he thumped the Texans’ punt returner on San Francisco’s first punt of the game. The collision didn’t draw a flag, but it was likely the impetus for a $5,750 fine levied against him by the NFL.
NBC Sports
Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
NBC Sports
Dolphins release former Patriots running back
The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday they have released former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. Michel, 27, signed a one-year contract worth $1.75 million with Miami during the offseason. He was the odd man out on a running back depth chart that now consists of Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.
NBC Sports
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
NBC Sports
Patriots worked out these four free agents over the weekend
The New England Patriots continue to monitor the free agent market for players who might be a fit on the 53-man roster or practice squad during the 2022 NFL season. The Patriots worked out the following four free agents on Sunday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:. Dazz Newsome, WR. Tyrone Wheatley,...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s done everything needed to make this team
One of the decisions that some NFL teams have to make this week is whether they will be keeping two or three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players. The Colts are one of those teams. Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, which leaves 2021 sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger as a developmental prospect for the organization.
