ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make

The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Simms believes 49ers have NFL's best roster excluding QBs

Add Chris Simms to the list of pundits confident in the 49ers heading into the 2022 NFL season. On Thursday's episode of the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast, Simms and co-host Ahmed Fareed discussed their top-5 NFL rosters -- sans quarterbacks -- with the former having San Francisco atop his list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

49ers Released Former Packers Draft Pick On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday afternoon, they announced. Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers back in February. He recorded nine tackles in three preseason games, but that wasn't enough to crack the team's final...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lewis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings as 2022 season gets ready to kick off

Fresh starts Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Is Every team equal until the season starts? Not exactly. There are favorites and long shots as the 2022 NFL season gets ready to kick off. Time to line up all the teams in their slots for our Power Rankings that will certainly be shuffled plenty of times over the 18 weeks of the regular season.32. New York Jets David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Let's be clear: Zach Wilson isn't Joe Namath. We don't know if he is Joe Flacco. The mirage built that the second-year quarterback has what it takes to turn the New York...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles 2022 roster cuts: Tracking all the cuts to 53

The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That means they have a lot of work to do. The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bills worked out four punters Sunday

The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Packers, Seahawks

The 49ers’ offense wasn’t at its best during Thursday’s preseason finale against the Texans. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan admitted that he wishes the offense and QB Trey Lance were “cleaner” but he doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it. “I wish...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Dolphins release former Patriots running back

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday they have released former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. Michel, 27, signed a one-year contract worth $1.75 million with Miami during the offseason. He was the odd man out on a running back depth chart that now consists of Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

49ers bring John Miller in for a visit

The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Patriots worked out these four free agents over the weekend

The New England Patriots continue to monitor the free agent market for players who might be a fit on the 53-man roster or practice squad during the 2022 NFL season. The Patriots worked out the following four free agents on Sunday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:. Dazz Newsome, WR. Tyrone Wheatley,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s done everything needed to make this team

One of the decisions that some NFL teams have to make this week is whether they will be keeping two or three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players. The Colts are one of those teams. Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, which leaves 2021 sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger as a developmental prospect for the organization.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy