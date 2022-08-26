ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Pujols is chasing 700 home runs before he retires. Will he hit the milestone?

By Jim Sergent, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Albert Pujols has walked up to home plate almost 13,000 times during a career that has spanned 22 seasons and three teams.

But it's his next handful of at-bats between now and Oct. 5 that could land him in the most prestigious fraternity in all of baseball: the 700-home-run club.

Pujols made it clear to USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale in recent days that this stretch of games will be his last as major league player – regardless of whether he reaches the milestone.

“I’m still going to retire, no matter whether I end up hitting 693, 696, 700, whatever,’’ Pujols said. “I don’t get caught up in numbers. If you were going to tell me 22 years ago that I would be this close, I would have told you that you’re freakin’ crazy. My career has been amazing.’’

He's not exaggerating.

Here's a look at the prodigious statistics that place him among greatest who have ever played the game.

How close Pujols is to 700 home runs

It has been about two decades since Barry Bonds crossed the 700-home-run threshold. Alex Rodriguez fell four home runs short in 2016 and is the only player between Pujols and 700.

Pujols probably will be top of mind for baseball fans throughout September, considering it could be many more decades before another hitter even approaches the mark.

Miguel Cabrera, in his 20th season, is the only other active player with more than 500 home runs. Giancarlo Stanton, fourth among all active players , is a little over halfway to 700 in his 13th season and is well off Pujols' early-career pace.

Albert Pujols' 2022 home runs

Pujols has hit 15 home runs this year in his swan song with the Cardinals – just two fewer than he did all last season when he split time between the Angels and Dodgers.

It's a long way from the numbers he put up during his first go-around with St. Louis. He hit more than 40 home runs in six of those 11 years. The last time Pujols hit 40 or more, he was just four years into his 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels.

Albert Pujols' home runs: Where and against whom

When you play as many games and hit as many home runs as Pujols has, a few patterns come clear. For example, three-fourths have traveled over the left field or left-center wall. Maybe not a huge surprise for a right-handed hitter. Some other interesting statistics, according to Baseball Reference as of Aug. 29:

Pitchers who have given up the most homers: 10 pitchers have given up five or more to Pujols; Ryan Dempster with eight and Wade Miller , six, lead them all. Randy Johnson, Roy Oswalt and Carlos Zambrano top a list of eight others who have given up five. In all, 450 pitchers have served up at least one to Pujols, topping Barry Bonds for home runs off the most pitchers by one.

Parks where he has hit the most: Not unsurprisingly, he has hit the most home runs in his home parks – Busch and Angel stadiums – but in total he has hit more on the road: 364 away vs. 329 home. He has hit 30 or more home runs as a visitor in three stadiums: the Houston Astros' Minute Maid Park, 33, the Pittsburgh Pirates' PNC Park, and the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field, 30.

Albert Pujols' career stats

Of course, Pujols' career hasn't been all about home runs. A sampling of his statistics and where they fit among the MLB's greatest players.

RBI leader with Ruth and Aaron

When asked by USA TODAY if there's any statistic he's most proud of, Pujols says it's RBIs. He has batted in 2,190 runs in his career. The only others in MLB history with more RBI: Aaron (2,297) and Ruth (2,214).

“That’s the number that means everything to me,’’ Pujols said. “That’s how you win games. It takes four walks to get an RBI. It takes one homer to get at least one, or a base hit.

“That’s how you win: scoring runs. If somebody comes up to me and says that RBIs are overrated, I’ll tell them they are freaking crazy.’’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Albert Pujols is chasing 700 home runs before he retires. Will he hit the milestone?

