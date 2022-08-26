ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daily Sports Smile: Albert Pujols gifts jersey to fan amid chase for 700 home runs

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ejew_0hW8q1nl00

Albert Pujols is in the midst of a chase toward 700 home runs as his legendary MLB career nears its end. But that doesn't put him above honoring one fan's request for a jersey.

During Pujols' final series at Wrigley Field in Chicago, a young fan named Cooper held a sign asking Pujols to trade jerseys. Video taken from the stands on Wednesday shows Pujols slipping off his Cardinals road jersey and handing it to Cooper from the dugout.

RELATED: Albert Pujols' chase for 700 home runs has suddenly become so fun

A clip on Twitter showing the exchange had more than 1 million views Thursday.

Oh, and the fan got to keep his jersey, which was actually a Yadier Molina t-shirt.

The Cardinals may have lost Wednesday's game 7-1, but Cooper still went home a happy Cardinals fan.

"Thank you so much @PujolsFive," a family member named Bobby, who attended the game with Cooper, wrote on Twitter. "Cooper was beyond excited when you gave him your jersey. He wore the jersey out of Wrigley and back to the hotel. We will be back today to cheer on @Cardinals. You made a lifetime memory for our family."

Entering play Thursday, Pujols had 693 career home runs with just under 40 games remaining in the Cardinals season. Pujols, 42, has smacked seven home runs thus far in August.

The Cardinals are also in the midst of a playoff chase. On Thursday, St. Louis was six games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central division.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Sports Smile: Albert Pujols gifts jersey to fan amid chase for 700 home runs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Look: 1 Baker Mayfield Pass Went Viral Last Night

Baker Mayfield solidified his status as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards with two touchdowns. One of Mayfield's passes on Friday night went viral because he managed to get it past double coverage. Whether it was lucky or not, this pass from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Will Chase
Person
Albert Pujols
The Spun

Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Cardinals
The Spun

Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete

Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season

Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

7 outstanding and 4 poor efforts from Cardinals in Braves series win

The St Louis Cardinals’ weekend series against the Braves had an epic playoff feel. The Cardinals won two of the three games from the World Series reigning champion Braves this weekend. The Cardinals lost terribly on Friday, 11-4. They won a close one on Saturday, 6-5. They won a pitchers duel of a game turned homer fest on Sunday, 6-3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The real reason why Mets failed to acquire Christian Vazquez ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets were among the more active clubs in completing moves ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Mets general manager Billy Eppler orchestrated a total of five trades before the Aug. 2 deadline. In the weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline, the Mets reportedly had an eye on bolstering their […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Mets failed to acquire Christian Vazquez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Whiskey Riff

Twitter Goes Scorched Earth After ESPN Plays Adam Wainwright’s Country Song In The Middle Of Game

Last night, the Atlanta Braves squared off against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis. It was a big time matchup, as the Braves are second in the NL East, and the Cards are first in the NL Central, and it was the rubber match as the series was split 1-1 going into last night, ultimately leading to a Cards comeback 6-3 win in the late innings. However, the broadcasters decided to pull a move that you’d typically see when […] The post Twitter Goes Scorched Earth After ESPN Plays Adam Wainwright’s Country Song In The Middle Of Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

586K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy