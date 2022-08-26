Daily Sports Smile: Albert Pujols gifts jersey to fan amid chase for 700 home runs

Albert Pujols is in the midst of a chase toward 700 home runs as his legendary MLB career nears its end. But that doesn't put him above honoring one fan's request for a jersey.

During Pujols' final series at Wrigley Field in Chicago, a young fan named Cooper held a sign asking Pujols to trade jerseys. Video taken from the stands on Wednesday shows Pujols slipping off his Cardinals road jersey and handing it to Cooper from the dugout.

A clip on Twitter showing the exchange had more than 1 million views Thursday.

Oh, and the fan got to keep his jersey, which was actually a Yadier Molina t-shirt.

The Cardinals may have lost Wednesday's game 7-1, but Cooper still went home a happy Cardinals fan.

"Thank you so much @PujolsFive," a family member named Bobby, who attended the game with Cooper, wrote on Twitter. "Cooper was beyond excited when you gave him your jersey. He wore the jersey out of Wrigley and back to the hotel. We will be back today to cheer on @Cardinals. You made a lifetime memory for our family."

Entering play Thursday, Pujols had 693 career home runs with just under 40 games remaining in the Cardinals season. Pujols, 42, has smacked seven home runs thus far in August.

The Cardinals are also in the midst of a playoff chase. On Thursday, St. Louis was six games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central division.

