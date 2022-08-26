ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JazMq_0hW8ptuB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RR2FQ_0hW8ptuB00
Russia has slashed the capacity of key gas pipelines in a bid to choke off Europe's energy supply.

Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

  • Russia is burning off large amounts of natural gas worth $10 million each day, according to Rystad Energy.
  • The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, experts said.
  • Russia has slashed its gas exports to Europe, stoking an energy crisis that's seen benchmark prices soar.

Russia is burning off huge amounts of natural gas that would otherwise have gone to Germany before the Ukraine war upended European energy markets.

A plant near St Petersburg is torching off an estimated $10 million of gas each day, according to analysis from Rystad Energy.

The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

But Moscow has slashed gas flows to Europe, cutting the Nord Stream 1's capacity to 20% in July. It now plans to shut the pipeline down entirely for three days of unplanned maintenance starting Wednesday.

The flares are at the Portovaya liquefied natural gas plant near the start of the pipeline, near the border with Finland, per the BBC. It's burning around 4.34 million cubic meters of gas each day, Rystad analysis showed.

Moscow has sought to choke off Europe's gas supplies in apparent response to Western economic and energy sanctions brought in after its invasion of Ukraine.

That's plunged the continent into an energy crisis and has sent benchmark gas prices soaring to record highs. Dutch TTF natural gas futures have risen 264% since June 13.

Germany, which is Europe's largest economy, has felt the energy crunch in particular. Its electricity prices have skyrocketed over 600% in the year to July, and its factory costs are rising at their fastest rate since at least 1949 as industries struggle to find alternative fuels.

But one diplomat told BBC News that Russia's burning of natural gas shows that western sanctions are "having a strong effect on the Russian economy".

"They don't have other places where they can sell their gas, so they have to burn it," Miguel Berger, the German ambassador to the UK, said.

Read more: Germany's industrial machine is sputtering, with electricity costs up 600% and factory inflation at a 73-year high. Here's what's going on in Europe's largest economy.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 133

Sugar Boo
3d ago

its one way putin screws his country out of money. but he dont care about his country or the people and yet they let him get away with it. they have no brains to see how delusional he is. guess theyll have to regret it later when it all hits them in the face.

Reply(24)
47
Green Mt Renegade
4d ago

How's that globalization working out for ya? Interdependency only seems like a good idea until supply nations stop playing by the "international community's" rules.

Reply(3)
30
AP_001018.01cd116eaeac44a68eebab9e53ca41da.2215
3d ago

Why do these articles repeat everything 3 times. It seems like common practice among writers now. This article could have been one paragraph.

Reply(2)
16
Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Russia#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rystad Energy#European#The Nord Stream 1#Portovaya#Bbc
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
The Independent

Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

On a hot, humid East Coast day this summer, a massive container ship pulled into the Port of Baltimore loaded with sheets of plywood, aluminum rods and radioactive material — all sourced from the fields, forests and factories of Russia.President Joe Biden promised to “inflict pain” and deal “a crushing blow” on Vladimir Putin through trade restrictions on commodities like vodka, diamonds and gasoline in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago. But hundreds of other types of unsanctioned goods worth billions of dollars, including those found on the ship bound for Baltimore from St. Petersburg,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Markets Insider

Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, metal and mineral deposits, report says

Russia now controls $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's key natural resources, according to an analysis for The Washington Post by SecDev. If the Kremlin succeeds in annexing Ukrainian land seized during Russia's invasion, Kyiv would permanently lose almost two-thirds of its deposits. Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal deposits, 11%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Norwegian Expert Predicts 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime

A Norwegian expert says Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to reform the country's economy, magnified by the invasion of Ukraine, could be "the beginning of the end" of his regime.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

73K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy