Gardening tip: Time to mark the changing seasons by sprucing up your plant containers

By Rosanne Loparco
 4 days ago
It's the time of the year when our garden containers might look a little past their peak. As we head into fall, why not consider a container make-over project.

Move Plants Around. Look at your containers, find plants that still look good, and move them around to create a "new" container.

When you move plants, water the containers thoroughly the day before to help minimize root damage as well as make it easier to break plant roots apart.

Remove unwanted plants using a trowel with a serrated edge or a soil knife. Place the best-looking plants together into what will be your new container and fill in any empty spaces around root balls with potting soil. Give your new container a good drink and fertilize with a general purpose fertilizer.

Buy New Plants. Consider pansies, mums, sedums or other fall blooming plants to add into your existing containers to fill the voids from the plants that are past their peak. Also consider using herbs or houseplants.

Add Objects. Instead of plants, consider things like branches, pine cones, and other garden material to fill in a space where you have pulled out an overgrown plant.

Use stakes or branches to prop up plants which still look nice but are drooping. Consider fishing line to tie around old foliage to keep it standing more upright.

Don't be afraid to cut, mix and match plants. Just a few improvements will freshen up your container and take it into fall.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County answers home and garden questions which can be emailed to homeandgarden@cornell.edu or call 315-736-3394, press 1 and then Ext 333. Leave your question, name and phone number. Questions are answered weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, visit our website at http://cceoneida.com/ or phone 315-736-3394, press 1 and then Ext 100.

