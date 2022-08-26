ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Area Horseshoe Club hosting 99th annual championship

By Chris Bovia
 4 days ago
Michigan State Horseshoe Pitching Championships is celebrating 99 years!

August 26th-28th, the Kalamazoo Area Horseshoe Club will host teams from around the world at VFW post 1527 on Kilgore Service Rd in Portage.

Competitors range in ages from 8 to 80+ and will throw within in their age-group across 18 courts.

Games start at 7 p.m. Friday night and go until 11 p.m. Matches pick up again from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free to this family friendly event.

