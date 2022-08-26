Read full article on original website
Higgins Scores Endorsements of Two Retired Cape Cod Police Chiefs
BARNSTABLE – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of two retired Cape Cod police chiefs in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney. Former Barnstable Chief Paul MacDonald and former Yarmouth Chief Peter Carnes have endorsed Higgins, both highlighting his experience in the courtroom. Other law enforcement...
Agreement Reached in Julian Suso Dismissal
FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials have negotiated a separation agreement with Julian Suso that will see the former town manager officially resign and the town rescind votes to terminate him. Suso had previously declined to resign at the request of the select board after a disagreement over a negative performance...
In-Person Early Voting in Yarmouth Begins
YARMOUTH – In-person early voting is underway in Yarmouth. Residents will be able to vote in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall. Voters should note, however, that registration for the state primary election on September 6 has closed. For more information, visit the town’s website by...
Two injured in Hyannis crash
HYANNIS – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision occurred after 11:30 AM Sunday at the intersection of Steven’s Street and Bassett Lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl
HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified 31 year old Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
Crash causes major delays along Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported along Route 6 in Harwich about 7:30 AM Monday. The head-on collision between a Honda Accord and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported in the eastbound lane between Exit 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastbound traffic was at a standstill with heavy delays westbound. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Local Hospital Earns Recognition for Stroke Care
WAREHAM – A local hospital earned national recognition for its advanced stroke care. Tobey Hospital in Wareham earned a Get with the Guidelines Award from the American Heart Association. “We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association, verifying our commitment to providing excellent stroke care in...
Box Truck Film Screening in Chatham
CHATHAM – A local environmental group is highlighting a new film about converting a box truck into a tiny home. The Box Truck Film: Building a Reuseful Home tells the story of transforming a U-Haul truck into a livable space using mostly reused materials. The documentary was made by...
Seaside Le Mans Revs Up for 21st Year
MASHPEE – Formula 1 style karts will race around Mashpee Commons in September to raise funds for local nonprofits as part of this year’s Seaside Le Mans charity race. Race Director Kelsey Ellis said this year’s event will support five organizations on the Cape. “The race lasts...
Hit and run suspect that severely injured 8-year-old arrested
YARMOUTH – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested the alleged suspect responsible for the hit and run crash on Saturday August 20, 2022 that critically injured an 8-year-old. The suspect is identified as Jakob Gifford, 18, from Marstons Mills Massachusetts. Gifford was charged with the following.
