capecod.com
Higgins Scores Endorsements of Two Retired Cape Cod Police Chiefs
BARNSTABLE – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of two retired Cape Cod police chiefs in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney. Former Barnstable Chief Paul MacDonald and former Yarmouth Chief Peter Carnes have endorsed Higgins, both highlighting his experience in the courtroom. Other law enforcement...
capecod.com
State Receiving $60 Million for COVID-19 Child Care Costs
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Early Childhood Education and Care will receive roughly $60 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for measures it took during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep child care programs running. The public assistance grant will be used to cover the department’s expenses for...
capecod.com
Baker Announces $40 Million School Safety Proposal
HYANNIS – With school starting up again, Governor Charlie Baker recently announced plans to file a roughly $40 million proposal to support school safety in Massachusetts. At a press conference on Thursday, August 26, Baker said the mental health challenges children face have only been exacerbated over the last few years by the COVID-19 pandemic and mass shootings that have taken place across the country.
