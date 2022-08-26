Read full article on original website
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat ParadeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
You're Invited! Sunset Cruise Will Include Booze, Music & MoreDianna CarneyDennis, MA
Cuddles, Selfies & Downward Dog: You're Invited to Goat Yoga at a Local Farm!Dianna Carney
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurantsJason WeilandProvincetown, MA
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
You're invited to a sunset cruise that supports a local non-profit!(Photo by KoolShooters) (DENNIS, MA) You're invited to set sail on Saturday, September 10th aboard Lobster Roll Cruises to enjoy an evening of acoustical music, light appetizers, and cocktails! All proceeds will benefitConfiKids, "a nonprofit organization providing scholarships for art, music, enrichment and sports for kids in need."
capecod.com
Box Truck Film Screening in Chatham
CHATHAM – A local environmental group is highlighting a new film about converting a box truck into a tiny home. The Box Truck Film: Building a Reuseful Home tells the story of transforming a U-Haul truck into a livable space using mostly reused materials. The documentary was made by...
theweektoday.com
Mary Celeste Whiskey and Wine Library closes permanently
MARION – The Mary Celeste Whiskey and Wine Library closed its doors permanently on Monday, Aug. 29l less than two years after it opened. Owner Mike Achilles cited the Covid pandemic as the main reason for the closure. The restaurant opened at the end of December 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.
capecod.com
Seaside Le Mans Revs Up for 21st Year
MASHPEE – Formula 1 style karts will race around Mashpee Commons in September to raise funds for local nonprofits as part of this year’s Seaside Le Mans charity race. Race Director Kelsey Ellis said this year’s event will support five organizations on the Cape. “The race lasts...
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
capecoddaily.com
Comcast Business Powers Newly Renovated Cape Cod Hotel
Pelham Hospitality Eyes Future Growth and Innovation with new Fiber Connection, Enhanced TV and Internet Services. South Yarmouth, MA – Comcast Business today announced that it is providing Pelham Hospitality’s newly renovated Pelham House Resort with Comcast Business solutions. The technology spans the hotel’s three Cape Cod properties, to include 100Mbps Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) connection, in-room HD video and voice service lines offering reliability and high-quality connections to help Pelham Hospitality deliver a premier guest experience and seamless back-of-house operations.
Mattapoisett Restaurant Gets Surprise Visit from Movie Star Bill Murray
Comedy legend Bill Murray is turning into quite the fanboy of the SouthCoast. He has been spotted at local restaurants a number of times over the past several years. Over the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River. He stopped into the popular South Main Street spot with movie maker and Rhode Island native Peter Farrelly.
Bill Murray poses for photos at Massachusetts restaurant
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Actor and comedian Bill Murray took some time to pose for photos at a popular Massachusetts restaurant on Sunday night. Murray stopped by Turks Seafood on Marion Road in Mattapoisett and spent time hanging out with the waitstaff at the restaurant. The owner of Turks told...
wetheitalians.com
An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community
Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
tourcounsel.com
The Beautiful and Secluded Crane Beach in Massachusetts
More than 1,200 acres of beach, dunes and marine vegetation make up Crane Beach, and all this with a program of environmental conservation, but at the same time of tourism and designed so that people can enjoy this paradise with incredible natural resources. Overpasses, vegetation care programs, fenced areas protecting...
capecod.com
Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund
Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
Stock up on Hot Cocoa, Winter Is Shaping up to Be Blistering Bitter in Massachusetts
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that Summertime sadness is about to settle in. With a hot season preparing to take the backseat, it can only be followed up with a wintry mix of bitter coldness. Farmer's Almanac is quite the entertaining source when it comes...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
capecod.com
Chatham Bars Inn Tops National Best Hotels List
CHATHAM – Chatham Bars Inn was ranked first in a USA Today list of the country’s 10 best waterfront hotels. The inn shared the news on Friday, August 26 and said the list was part of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. The list’s...
capecod.com
Higgins Scores Endorsements of Two Retired Cape Cod Police Chiefs
BARNSTABLE – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of two retired Cape Cod police chiefs in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney. Former Barnstable Chief Paul MacDonald and former Yarmouth Chief Peter Carnes have endorsed Higgins, both highlighting his experience in the courtroom. Other law enforcement...
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
capecod.com
Two injured in Hyannis crash
HYANNIS – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision occurred after 11:30 AM Sunday at the intersection of Steven’s Street and Bassett Lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
capecod.com
In-Person Early Voting in Yarmouth Begins
YARMOUTH – In-person early voting is underway in Yarmouth. Residents will be able to vote in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall. Voters should note, however, that registration for the state primary election on September 6 has closed. For more information, visit the town’s website by...
