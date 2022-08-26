ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Absence of ministers on morning broadcasters branded a ‘dereliction of duty’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6d4S_0hW8oGJd00
Financial News

Government ministers were absent from the airwaves early on Friday, even as the news that the energy price cap will increase to £3,549 from October prompted concern across the country.

Presenters on breakfast news programmes, shows where Government ministers are usually booked to appear, pointed out the absence to listeners and viewers on Friday morning.

Earlier this week, the Government put up schools minister Will Quince to speak about GCSE results, but no ministers were on any of the main broadcasters on Friday morning to speak about the increase in the energy price cap.

Kate Garraway, one of the presenters on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, urged the Government to put forward a representative to speak to them.

“Who we’re not hearing from so far this morning is the Government themselves,” she said.

“And we would love you to come on and give us some guidance.

“I know there is a leadership election currently there, so there will be issues about who is actually going to be at the helm come the week, 10 days when that decision is made, but we would love to hear from you this morning, because there is a lot of people that want clarity.”

The Treasury issued a statement from Nadhim Zahawi, with the Chancellor expected to speak to broadcasters at some point on Friday morning.

I know the energy price cap announcement this morning will cause stress and anxiety for many people, but help is coming with £400 off energy bills for all, the second instalment of a £650 payment for vulnerable households, and £300 for all pensioners

Mr Zahawi, who could be replaced by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in days if Liz Truss emerges victorious in the Tory leadership contest, released a short statement in which he said “help is coming” from the Government.

“I know the energy price cap announcement this morning will cause stress and anxiety for many people, but help is coming with £400 off energy bills for all, the second instalment of a £650 payment for vulnerable households, and £300 for all pensioners.

“While (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is driving up energy prices in revenge for our support of Ukraine’s brave struggle for freedom, I am working flat out to develop options for further support.

“This will mean the incoming prime minister can hit the ground running and deliver support to those who need it most, as soon as possible.”

Today’s announcement will cause grave concern to many people across the UK who will be worried about paying their bills. As prime minister, Liz would ensure people get the support needed to get through these tough times

The current Prime Minister, who will leave office in less than two weeks’ time, is also expected to speak to the media during a visit in Surrey later this morning.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly indicated that major fiscal decisions should be left to his successor, prompting accusations from opponents that the UK currently has a “zombie Government” incapable of taking any decisions.

Ms Truss, who is widely tipped to replace Mr Johnson, was also not on the airwaves on Friday morning.

The fact that no Government minister is available to come on your programme today is just appalling. They are not here to give assurances, they are not here to set out what they are going to do. That is a dereliction of duty

Instead, a campaign spokesman said: “Today’s announcement will cause grave concern to many people across the UK who will be worried about paying their bills.

“As prime minister, Liz would ensure people get the support needed to get through these tough times.

“She will immediately take action to put more money back in people’s pockets by cutting taxes and suspending green energy tariffs.”

The apparent absence of Government ministers prompted severe criticism from Labour.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves accused ministers of being nowhere to be seen on the morning of the Ofgem announcement.

She said people are “worried sick” about the cap rise, which is “striking fear in the hearts of families right across the country”.

She called on the Government to freeze energy bills and follow Labour’s proposals.

“The fact that no Government minister is available to come on your programme today is just appalling.

“They are not here to give assurances, they are not here to set out what they are going to do.

“That is a dereliction of duty.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Minister suffers connection failure during Nick Ferrari interview on broadband

A minister suffered connection problems during a radio interview to announce the Government’s advances in providing gigabit-capable broadband. Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport minister Matt Warman’s line failed shortly after he spoke about the “huge progress” in rolling out the technology across the UK.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kate Garraway
Person
Rachel Reeves
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Liz Truss snubs BBC as Tory leadership race enters final stages

Rishi Sunak is still battling for support as the Tory leadership contest enters its final stages, an ally said, as Liz Truss faced criticism for pulling out of a major television interview. The final hustings of the campaign takes place on Wednesday and voting closes at 5pm on Friday, with...
ELECTIONS
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Gcse#Itv#Treasury
newschain

Johnson hails gigabit broadband expansion as he enters final week in office

Boris Johnson has hailed the expansion of gigabit-speed broadband as he seeks to emphasise his achievements as Prime Minister during his final week in office. The outgoing premier will on Tuesday visit north Dorset, where work is kicking off on the first major contract under the Government’s Project Gigabit, the £5 billion programme to roll out more reliable broadband to hard-to-reach areas.
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson will try to make comeback as PM, Rory Stewart says

Boris Johnson could try to force his way back into office, a former Conservative Cabinet minister has predicted. Rory Stewart, who ran against Mr Johnson for the Tory leadership in 2019, likened the outgoing Prime Minister to former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi and ex-US president Donald Trump, who are plotting comebacks.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
newschain

Ireland would ‘need to speak to UK’ before any move to restrict Russian tourists

Ireland would need to hold discussions with the UK ahead of making any move to restrict Russian tourists entering the country, a senior minister has said. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Common Travel Area (CTA) across the UK and Ireland meant Dublin would have to speak to London prior to tightening rules on Russian visas.
EUROPE
newschain

NHS ‘has never seen this level of demand’ – expert

The NHS has “never seen this level of demand”, one expert has said. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said that the health service is in a “terrible situation” where it is facing “more demand than we can deal with”. He said...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Brother’s alleged extortion video prompts response from Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has released a statement saying he has been the victim of “extortion attempts” after his brother recorded a video promising “great revelations” about the ex-Manchester United player. Former Guinea international Mathias Pogba, 32, published videos in English, French, Italian and Spanish on the weekend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Truss pledges to ‘reinvigorate’ Tory grassroots to secure election wins

Liz Truss has pledged to “reinvigorate” the Tory grassroots by giving local associations greater autonomy over selecting candidates. In an email to Conservative Party members, she said she was “inspired” by their “dedication to our shared endeavour”, and reflected on her own experience as an association chairman, local government candidate and councillor.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Former Yes Scotland strategy chief makes case for compromise on independence

Delivering a second vote on independence is “exactly what” the Scottish Government should be doing, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has insisted – despite a leading figure from the previous campaign suggesting the party should consider a compromise on the issue. Stephen Noon, who was chief strategist...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy