Canfield city manager submits resignation amid investigation
Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun has submitted his resignation as City Manager to City Council according to Mayor Don Dragish. The resignation will be accepted by City Council at its next meeting, according to the mayor. Acting City Manager and Police Chief Chuck Colucci revealed last week that Calhoun had...
Valley law enforcement offering active shooter training to the public
Two local law enforcement officers have made it their mission to go around the community and beyond to teach active shooter training. Officers Chris Moffitt and Bob Thompson have dedicated their careers to law enforcement and they continue to offer active shooter training through their program "Training Specifics." Thompson said...
2022 Panerathon sees one of the largest turnouts ever
More than 10,000 people filled the streets of downtown Youngstown Sunday morning for the 13th annual Panerathon. Everyone involved is calling it a great success. This year's turnout was one of the biggest in the event's history. People from all corners of the Valley came together to help fund the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.
Investigation reveals no evidence of data breaches within Newton Falls school's network systems
The investigation conducted on the Newton Falls Exempted Village School District and NEOMIN's technology network systems revealed there is no evidence of any data breaches with either institution's network systems. Earlier in August, the investigation began after the district informed students and parents of a possible security breach. The district...
Local school giving out free supplies
There will be food, fun and free school supplies! It goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the school.
Hagan for state senate sign burned in Youngstown, Rulli claims it was an inside job
A political sign in support of a candidate for an Ohio Senate seat was vandalized Sunday. Democratic candidate Bob Hagan posted a picture of the burning sign on Twitter. He said the picture of the sign was sent to him by someone that lives nearby and put the fire out.
Years Ago | August 29th
Vindicator file photo / August 30, 1994 | Veteran Struthers band member Robbie Baber, 15, gives some words of encouragement to 1st year member Ryan Coffey, 13, before the band takes the field at Canfield’s Band Night 28 years ago. August 29. 1997: A "significant" number of employees at...
Visit the 21 WFMJ/WBCB tent during the Canfield Fair
Visit us this year at the 21 WFMJ/WBCB tent at the Canfield Fair to win free stuff, meet our anchors, help support Second Harvest Food Bank, and get one of our coveted tote bags!. Get your Canfield Fair forecast daily on air, online, and through the Storm Tracker 21 app;...
Hearing delayed for trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana offices
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has been granted permission from a judge to delay a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. The attorney for 24-year-old Christopher Reynolds filed a motion to continue the preliminary hearing,...
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
Power outages reported in Boardman, across Valley
Power outages are being reported across the Valley Monday, Aug. 29. While 2,200 Ohio Edison customers were without power in Mahoning County at 1 p.m. Monday, power is being restored and current outages are down to 662, mostly in Boardman and Austintown townships. Initially, more than 1,500 Ohio Edison customers...
Local K-9 officer passes away
Township officials announced on Facebook that "Dany" passed away.
Warren Family Mission looking to turn former Diocese property into transitional home
The Warren Family Mission will be meeting with the Warren City Zoning Board of Appeals Wednesday evening to discuss their potential purchase of a former Diocese property to transform it into a transitional home for women and children. Warren Family Mission Public Relations Director Dominic Mararri tells 21 News the...
‘Back in the day’ debt leads to tussle at gas station in Warren
A man in Warren reported that he was assaulted at a gas station by another man who wanted a debt repaid.
Daniel Webster Mills Royal, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a year long decline in health, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Daniel Webster Mills Royal, age 40, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with his family be his side. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on September...
Alfred D. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alfred D. Brown will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Brown departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant
The same day Youngstown Police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help in locating him.
Court hearing set Monday for murder at Youngstown gas station
Youngstown Police say a video arraignment is set for Monday for the suspect accused of shooting a man at a North Side gas station before driving him to police headquarters late Friday. Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown remains in the Mahoning County jail on a murder charge. He was arrested...
Resurfacing projects starting on six Mahoning Co. roads Monday
Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Monday on six roads in Mahoning County. The work is expected to continue through October. The following projects are scheduled to get underway:. Center Street from 12th Street to State Route 14. 12th Street from Middletown Road to State Route 14. Bedell Road from...
Canfield home damaged by lightning strike
While some people lost power to their homes during Monday's thunderstorms that rolled through the Valley, a Canfield couple's home took a direct hit from a lightning strike. Luckily, no one was injured, but the extent of the damage is not known at this time. The home, which sits just off state Route 46 in Canfield, was struck by lightning around 1 p.m. Monday.
