Last Call for 8.29.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped by Ulele Restaurant and Brewery today, but he wasn’t there for an early lunch. The Tampa...
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.30.22
Good morning: Here's your first look at the issues behind today's Florida politics. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, Florida Retail Federation endorse Ron DeSantis for re-election
‘Gov. DeSantis’ leadership saved countless jobs and businesses across our state and has enabled our industry to thrive once again.’. The Florida Retail Federation and Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association are throwing their support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid, pointing to his insistence on keeping the state open during the pandemic as a key reason.
‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map
The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Primary Elections
We look at the people behind the scenes making calls that could make or break races. Florida voters made a lot of decisions Tuesday night in races up and down the Primary ballot. But more appears on each ballot than mere votes. Reputations are built or squandered as supervisors count votes each election, and Florida Politics keeps score.
St. Pete Firefighters’ union endorses Lindsay Cross in battleground HD 60
Cross faces Republican Audrey Henson in the upcoming General Election. The St. Petersburg Association of Firefighters is endorsing Democratic candidate Lindsay Cross in battleground House District 60. The local firefighters’ union represents more than 380 firefighters across St. Pete, South Pasadena, and Lealman. “We believe you will honorably serve...
When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade
'We’ve got to make sure to touch all our people. This is a campaign for a Florida for all.'. Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams — in the way of geography.
Ruth’s List illuminates new angle to Charlie Crist’s running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats
The second half of the Democratic ticket was once affiliated with the pro-abortion rights group. Ruth’s List Florida is celebrating in anticipation of U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to name former board member Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president of United...
National Education Association lauds Charlie Crist’s Karla Hernandez-Mats pick
‘Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee.’. The nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), is praising U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to select Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist formally announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president...
Gov. DeSantis re-ups Glen Gilzean, adds Ed Moore to Ethics Commission
Gilzean currently serves as the panel’s Vice Chair. Gov. Ron DeSantis has named Central Florida Urban League President and CEO Glen Gilzean and former Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) President and CEO Ed Moore to the Florida Commission on Ethics. The Florida Commission on Ethics is a...
Gov. DeSantis announces $68M electric bus buy; activists ask what’s next
The Republican Governor is putting Florida’s Volkswagen settlement money to use. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is setting aside $68 million to purchase 227 electric buses in 13 of Florida’s most urban counties. But at least one activist group wants to know his next steps to advance green tech.
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation
The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks
Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
Florida residents set to pay for insurance failures throughout 2023
A 0.7% assessment on all non-auto insurance policies will begin Jan. 1, 2023 and last throughout the year. All insurance policies in the state, except for auto insurance, will have a 0.7% assessment tacked onto them starting in 2023 as a result of a series of liquidations among insurance companies this year.
Nearly $2M haul for state unclaimed property auction
'An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds just waiting to be claimed.'. Florida’s unclaimed property auction in Tampa pulled in $1.95 million, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Office announced. The auction “was a huge success, generating more than $1.95 million in auction proceeds with more than...
Florida gas prices on the rise again
Florida's average price Monday morning was $3.61. After being treated to 10 consecutive weekly declines in the average price of a gallon of gasoline, Florida drivers were hit with a price increase in the past week, as gas rose again to $3.61. The 7-cent increase in the average price of...
Florida Medicaid prepares as new minimum wage approaches for direct-care workers
Lawmakers appropriated more than $600 million to increase the wages long-term care providers pay their staff to $15 an hour. To ensure the money is used to boost wages, Medicaid officials require providers to enter into a supplemental agreement with the state by Oct. 1. The Agency for Health Care...
