wvik.org
Circa 21 Announces 46th Season
Director of Audience Development, Brett Hitchcock, says it'll feature five shows, one less than in the years before COVID. "So normally our seasons will start in November, and they'll end early November of the next year. We are trying to get back to that point, so this will be the last year that we are only doing five shows. Next year we'll be back to starting with our Christmas show in November and then ending with the fall show."
wvik.org
The Crockery Barge
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Mark Twain described how the first sound of a steamboat whistle in the distance brought boys flocking to the levee—boys who dreamed of working on a steamboat when they grew up. The steamboat was just as popular with boys on the Upper...
wvik.org
Rock Island Asks for Feedback about Proposed, Downtown Special Service Area
Last month, the Downtown Steering Committee and a group of property owners asked the city council to approve the area between 1st and 7th Avenues, and 13th and 28th Streets. Property owners within the area would pay an extra property tax of 1.15%. For example, the owner of Ms. Brimani's Hair and Beauty Supply on 2nd avenue would pay an additional $426 per year.
wvik.org
Geneseo Shooter & Hostage Taker Appeals Convictions
Lawyers for 49 year old Gerald Edwards argue he did not receive effective counsel during his original trial in Henry County in 2011. Edwards was sentenced to 50 years in prison for attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, home invasion, and unlawful restraint. In December of 2009, he broke into his former girlfriend's apartment in downtown Geneseo, allowed her children to leave, then held police at bay for nine hours.
wvik.org
Lock Your Car, Take Your Keys
Police say even if the car is in your garage, never leave your keys in your vehicle. Once they have your car, thieves frequently to use it to commit other crimes. Officers ask all drivers to take an extra step to make sure no keys are left inside vehicles to help prevent yourself and others from becoming victims.
