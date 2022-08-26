ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Tyson Foods and Habitat for Humanity Omaha mark one-year partnership

By Jazari Kual
Nebraska Examiner
4 days ago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQW2p_0hW8nNSV00

Volunteer construction workers with Habitat for Humanity work on a new home. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A yearlong partnership between Habitat for Humanity Omaha and Tyson Foods has helped 30 Tyson employees purchase a home.

Tyson Foods recognized that some of their employees needed help buying a home. They reached out to a dozen Habitat for Humanity chapters before contacting the Omaha organization, which agreed to partner with them.

Amanda Brewer, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Omaha, said that while every chapter has to follow the global organization’s rules, individual chapters are focused more on their specific community and its needs, and can operate with some autonomy.

Therefore, the Omaha chapter was able to work with Tyson Foods and help its employees participate in Habitat’s Almost Home program.

“Housing is a hidden problem,” Brewer said. “When the employer helps, it gets rid of the stigma.”

Brewer said a lot of barriers can keep someone from buying a home. The Almost Home program aims to help families who want to purchase a home become “mortgage-ready.”

Matched with financial counselor

Tyson Foods’ role in the partnership was to send out internal communication to its employees about the program and explain how they could go about signing up.

After they sign up, Habitat for Humanity matches participants with one of its financial counselors. From there, the financial counselors help participants construct a plan to raise their credit score and eliminate debt.

Some participants become ready to buy sooner than others, Brewer said, adding, “it is always possible to clear up their credit [to become mortgage ready].”

Three weeks ago, Thay Htoo, a Tyson Foods employee, moved into his new home with his girlfriend and three children. Htoo moved to the United States almost seven years ago from Thailand and has been a Tyson employee for five years.

“I know a lot of people at my workplace and community that went through Habitat, so I decided to do so,” Htoo said. He spoke with the Nebraska Examiner with the help of an interpreter.

Htoo said it took him two years to become mortgage-ready, but he said Habitat was supportive and helped him with everything he needed throughout the process.

Currently, Habitat for Humanity has three pathways to homeownership. Buyers can purchase a home built by Habitat for Humanity with financing through the organization, buy a house on the open market with financing from Habitat for Humanity, or purchase a home through the open market with a conventional loan.

Yearlong partnership

Over the past year, Brewer said, Habitat for Humanity Omaha was able to help over 100 Tyson Foods employees in some way. Thirty employees were ready to buy a home after one year in the program, and 10 others are in the process of buying a home by the end of this month.

In celebration of this, several Tyson Food executives plan to attend a cookout with the new homeowners and Habitat staff on Friday.

Before the Habitat for Humanity Omaha chapter worked with Tyson Foods, it worked with Nelson Mandela Elementary School employees with its Almost Home program.

It has since begun partnerships with the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and Beardmore auto dealership in Bellevue to help their employees purchase homes.

Brewer said the local Habitat program only has capacity to add two Almost Home partnerships each year, but she said she hopes to scale up and work with more in the future.

The housing market has been profitable to investors looking to flip homes or increase rental property portfolios, making home buying more difficult for lower-income Omahans.

“We want to compete with the investors and help hard-working Omahans buy a house,” Brewer said. “If we want our workers to live in our community, then having employers be a part of the solutions is a win-win-win for everyone.”



Nebraska Examiner

Closing Nebraska’s property tax honesty gap with Truth in Taxation

Recent reports that Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s proposed 2023 budget contains no tax increase is a prime example of an honesty gap in how Nebraska leaders discuss local property taxes. In fact, the proposal would increase property tax revenues more than 6%. Even I should accept some blame for the honesty gap. As past president […] The post Closing Nebraska’s property tax honesty gap with Truth in Taxation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Q&A with Ali Alexander, organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6

OMAHA — Conservative political activist and provocateur Ali Alexander chose Nebraska to give what he called his first public speech since organizing “Stop the Steal” rallies in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified the 2020 presidential election results. Alexander, a Texas resident who […] The post Q&A with Ali Alexander, organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

City of Omaha reverses legal position, opens emergency rental aid to undocumented immigrants

OMAHA — The City of Omaha has reversed an earlier legal stance and now is opening federal emergency aid to all renters hurt by the pandemic — regardless of citizenship or U.S. legal status. The change of heart puts Omaha at odds with the opinion of the State of Nebraska and Gov. Pete Ricketts, yet […] The post City of Omaha reverses legal position, opens emergency rental aid to undocumented immigrants appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study

Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026. The OPPD […] The post In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Inmate nearly died in smoky fire at Nebraska prison in October, report says

LINCOLN — A state prison inmate nearly died in a smoky fire in October at the Lincoln State Correctional Center, according to a recent state report, which stated that response to the fire was slowed, and injuries were worsened, because the housing unit was unstaffed at the time. Just before noon on Oct. 23, an […] The post Inmate nearly died in smoky fire at Nebraska prison in October, report says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Malcolm X, Louise Pound and Howard Hanson advanced as candidates for Nebraska Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Civil rights leader Malcolm X survived the first cut to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame on Friday along with educator/author Louise Pound and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer/director Howard Hanson. The seven-member State Hall of Fame Committee pared the list of eight nominees to the three finalists after a brief discussion on […] The post Malcolm X, Louise Pound and Howard Hanson advanced as candidates for Nebraska Hall of Fame appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid

ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much of the moisture their roots absorb from the […] The post Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Kansas, Nebraska researchers use plants to limit exposure to toxic lead in soil

In parts of the Midwest where lead mining and smelting lasted for over a century, communities are still dealing with toxic waste left behind by the industry. Lead, a dangerous neurotoxin, persists in the environment, including in water and soil, where it can pose a threat to the health of people living nearby. The risk […] The post Kansas, Nebraska researchers use plants to limit exposure to toxic lead in soil appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle held the office 39 years before his death at age 91

Days before his 36th birthday, a young Democrat Tom Doyle was tapped by Republican Gov. Norbert Tiemann to be Nebraska’s labor commissioner. Doyle would move on to be the state engineer, serve as an elected state lawmaker and in 1983 stepped into the role of Douglas County engineer, a position he was elected to nine […] The post Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle held the office 39 years before his death at age 91 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate

LINCOLN – The police chief in Oakland, under fire since a state audit revealed that he’d used $15,000 in city funds for personal items, has resigned, and is giving up his license to work as a law enforcement officer. Terry Poland, who had served as police chief in the northeast Nebraska community since 2016, had […] The post Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OAKLAND, NE
Nebraska Examiner

255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort

OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
