Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
UN rights chief leaving with China report still unreleased

Diplomats paid tribute to departing UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday, despite her failure to release a long-promised report on alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region. But while the former Chilean president was greeted with praise, flowers and a standing ovation, the row over a long-promised report on the rights situation in Xinjiang remains unresolved.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
2022 Erhai Forum on Global Ecological Civilization Construction Held in Dali, Yunnan Province

DALI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- On August 28, 2022, the 2022 Erhai Forum on Global Ecological Civilization Construction, named after the famous local Erhai lake, was held in Dali, Yunnan province. This year’s forum, which took the theme “Working Together to Build a Shared Future for All Life on Earth,” aimed to promote international understanding of China and its ecological values, showcase the nation’s achievements in biodiversity conservation, and promote the construction of a “global ecological civilization.” The event was attended by hundreds of guests from around China and the rest of the world who came together to discuss important topics related to the environment and conservation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005559/en/ 2022 Erhai Forum on Global Ecological Civilization Construction held in Dali, Yunnan Province (Photo: Business Wire)
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough

U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
Better COVID Booster Stock: Moderna vs. Pfizer

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have generated billions of dollars from their coronavirus vaccines. That was as governments raced to get their populations vaccinated. Today, about 67% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. But vaccine revenue is far from over for these vaccine leaders. That's because the...
3M's (MMM) Earplug Suits to Proceed, Averting Bankruptcy Rules

Despite the bankruptcy of its subsidiary, 3M Company MMM has been denied a preliminary injunction to more than 230,000 lawsuits the company is facing on account of allegedly selling defective combat earplugs. Following the ruling by a U.S. judge on Friday, shares of the company fell 9.5% at the close of business on Aug 26.
Why Pinduoduo Stock Was Rising This Morning

Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were surging today after the Chinese e-commerce company posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report, easily outpacing analyst expectations. As of 9:46 a.m. ET on Monday, the stock was up 17.3%. So what. The company, which has differentiated itself with a mobile-only platform where...
Trump’s document dump: An intelligence community debacle?

Can Americans sleep soundly at night, confident that our national secrets are safe from falling into the wrong hands? The same for our allies?. With all due respect to former President Trump and his aides, along with the leaders of America’s intelligence community in Congress, the CIA, the FBI and other high federal officials, both sides in the battle over the classified documents in Mar-a-Lago have been insulting our intelligence.
Fighting across southern front as Ukraine wages counter-offensive

Intense fighting was raging on Tuesday across the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson occupied by Russia, Kyiv's presidency said, as its troops pressed counter-offensives "in various directions". But the Ukrainian presidency claimed its forces had destroyed "almost all large bridges" and that "only pedestrian crossings remain" in Kherson region.
Asian Markets Mostly Higher Despite Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, as stocks in the region rebounded after the recent sell-off with traders picking up some stocks at a bargain, even as continuing concerns remain over the outlook for interest rates and potential recession. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday.
Support for labor unions highest since 1965: Gallup

Seventy-one percent of Americans indicated support for labor unions in a Gallup poll released on Tuesday, the highest percentage since 1965. The latest measure is a slight uptick from the 68 percent who supported labor unions when the survey giant polled the question last year. Gallup has tracked union approval...
Why Coinbase Global Stock Couldn't Maintain Its Pop Today

Coinbase Global's (NASDAQ: COIN) Monday got off to a roaring start before investors began selling off the shares again. Early on, the cryptocurrency exchange operator benefited from the rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) above a psychologically important price level; for the most part, though, such assets are still shivering as they come to grips with being stuck in the crypto winter.
