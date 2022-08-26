DALI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- On August 28, 2022, the 2022 Erhai Forum on Global Ecological Civilization Construction, named after the famous local Erhai lake, was held in Dali, Yunnan province. This year’s forum, which took the theme “Working Together to Build a Shared Future for All Life on Earth,” aimed to promote international understanding of China and its ecological values, showcase the nation’s achievements in biodiversity conservation, and promote the construction of a “global ecological civilization.” The event was attended by hundreds of guests from around China and the rest of the world who came together to discuss important topics related to the environment and conservation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005559/en/ 2022 Erhai Forum on Global Ecological Civilization Construction held in Dali, Yunnan Province (Photo: Business Wire)

