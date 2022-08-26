Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Binance Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposit and Withdrawals During The Merge
The largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume Binance has announced that it will be halting the deposit and withdrawal of ETH and ERC-20 during The Merge slated for Sept 15. According to the announcement, the crypto firm is making this move to ensure a safe transition from...
blockchain.news
Web3-MI Develops CryptoVillages for Enhanced Crypto Gaming Experience
Web3 Metaverse Innovations Pty Ltd, or Web3-MI, an Australian-based crypto consultancy group, is at the forefront of creating CryptoVillages, a play-to-earn game, to boost the gaming experience. As a leading development firm in the GameFi ecosystem, Web3-MI seeks to enhance the penetration of more users into the crypto gaming space....
blockchain.news
ChangeNOW Was One of the Few Exchanges to Support Monero during the Fork. Mike Ermolaev Unveils the Details
The popular privacy coin Monero (XMR) successfully implemented a non-contentious hard fork on August 13 at a block height of 2,688,888, strengthening its security and privacy features even further. With this upgrade, Bulletproofs+ algorithm was introduced, reducing typical transaction sizes by 5%-7% and improving verification performance by 5%-7%. Additionally, a total of 16 cosigners are now required to approve ring signatures, up from 11. The wallet sync time has also been sped up by 30-40% thanks to view tags. Several other upgrades were also carried out.
blockchain.news
SolanaFM Secures a Seed Funding Round Worth $4.5M
World-class Blockchain explorer SolanaFM has secured a seed funding round worth $4.5 Million in partnership with various leading venture capital firms. According to the press release, the blockchain firm is also partnering with various Web3 companies to provide them with a suite of APIs. SolanaFM has often offered blockchain services...
blockchain.news
Singapore Considers Enhancing Crypto Consumer Protection via Suitability Tests & Leverage Cuts
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is weighing the option of propelling ways of protecting consumers trading cryptocurrencies through new measures like suitability tests. Speaking at an event on Monday, Ravi Menon, the managing director at the MAS, hinted:. “The MAS’ new rules may include customer suitability tests and cutting...
blockchain.news
MAS to Tighten Oversight on Crypto Exchanges as it Looks Toward Functional Regulations
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is currently making several inquiries from crypto companies within its borders in preparation for more comprehensive crypto regulation. According to a Bloomberg report, the proposed regulation may turn out to be too strict for crypto firms to operate freely. The Singapore government has often...
blockchain.news
Binance Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Asian City Busan
The South Korean metropolitan city of Busan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Binance, the biggest crypto exchange by trading volume in the world. According to the announcement, the MoU will ensure that the crypto exchange will help the South Korean city establish its own exchange dubbed Busan Digital Asset Exchange.
blockchain.news
Argentina's Mendoza Province Begins Accepting Tax Payments in Crypto
Argentina’s province of Mendoza announced last week on Friday that it has enabled a system that allows residents to pay taxes using cryptocurrencies. The system is part of a strategic move by the authorities of the province to modernize the payment of tax and state tributes, tariffs, and trade, thus giving residents many options to fulfil their obligations.
blockchain.news
Opinion: Why Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ Won't Lower Gas Fees?
There’s an idea that Ethereum’s upcoming protocol upgrade — known as The Merge — will reduce transaction fees on the bluechip blockchain, but that’s not quite the case. Here’s why. Transaction fees on Ethereum are known as “gas fees.” There was a time during...
blockchain.news
Latvian National Extradited to the U.S for Crypto and Wire Fraud
Ivars Auzins, a Latvian citizen, accused of committing securities and wire fraud using eight companies that were alleged to mine or invest in crypto assets, was extradited to the United States to face a six-count indictment charge. Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York,...
