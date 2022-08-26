The popular privacy coin Monero (XMR) successfully implemented a non-contentious hard fork on August 13 at a block height of 2,688,888, strengthening its security and privacy features even further. With this upgrade, Bulletproofs+ algorithm was introduced, reducing typical transaction sizes by 5%-7% and improving verification performance by 5%-7%. Additionally, a total of 16 cosigners are now required to approve ring signatures, up from 11. The wallet sync time has also been sped up by 30-40% thanks to view tags. Several other upgrades were also carried out.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 20 HOURS AGO