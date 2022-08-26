Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Republican Rubio Slams U.S. Approval of Chip Deal With China Ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its...
India accuses China of ‘militarisation of the Taiwan Strait’ as row over navy vessel grows
India has accused China of “militarisation of the Taiwan Strait”, in an escalating war of words triggered by a Chinese military ship docking in a controversial Sri Lankan port. The accusation, referenced in a statement by the Indian high commission in Sri Lanka on Sunday, is reportedly the...
US and Chinese warships are getting up close to keep an eye on each other, but US officials worry their run-ins could escalate
Unsafe intercepts by Chinese pilots have increased "to the extent now that, again, looks like a pattern and a policy," a US defense official said.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Slower burn.' Russia dodges economic collapse but the decline has started
Six months after invading Ukraine, Russia is bogged down in a war of attrition it didn't anticipate but it is having success on another front — its oil-dependent economy is in a deep recession but proving far more resilient than expected.
International Business Times
Russian Bombers Crossed Into Belarus Airspace, Fired Five Rockets Into Ukraine: Report
As Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukraine, a report from a Belarusian monitoring agency has claimed that at least five rockets that pummeled Ukraine on Sunday came from Belarusian territory. According to Belaruski Hajun, an independent military monitoring media outlet, the missiles were launched between 7:29 and 7:39...
Ukraine Counteroffensive Forcing Russia to Deplete 'Certain Units': Kirby
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the counteroffensive has already had an effect on Moscow's military.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
RELATED PEOPLE
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
Point of no return: crunch time as China tries to fend off property crash
China has reached a point of no return in its battle to contain what could be the biggest property crash the world has ever seen, experts believe, creating a perilous moment for the country’s Communist leadership and the global economy. As western countries stand on the edge of a...
International Business Times
Team OneFist Destroys Natural Gas System At Russian Oil Hub, Knocks Power Plant And Airport Offline
Team OneFist, the internationathat l group of volunteer hackers which has repeatedly hit Russian infrastructure in an effort to hobble its war effort in Ukraine, has struck again. This time, its SCADA attack has left an important Russian oil hub dark and cold. An attack on supervisory control and data...
Russia Pulls Its ‘Syrian’ S-300 Missile Battery, Ships It To Black Sea
Russia 'gifted' Syria the S-300 after a friendly fire incident, but it remained in Russia control and now it's heading towards Ukraine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NATO investigates online sale of classified military data, including blueprints of weapons being used in Ukraine
Flags of NATO member countries at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on April 6, 2022. NATO is probing the sale of documents online that are being advertised by hackers as classified military files. The BBC reports that a criminal group is touting what it claims are top secret files stolen...
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
(Video) Khamenei’s hold on power weakens as inner conflicts grow in Iran’s regime
It is only a matter of time before another nationwide uprising happens. And when it does, Khamenei will not have the unified regime he needs to stop it. “Following the Majlis report MP Hossein Mirzai, who was involved in the investigation, revealed in a TV interview that some officials were offering monetary bribes to modify the contents of the report.”— MEK.
Russia says Ukraine attempts futile offensive in Mykolaiv and Herson regions - RIA
MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian defence ministry said on Monday that Ukraine's troops have attempted offensive in southern Mykolaiv and Herson regions, sustaining significant casualties, RIA news agency reported.
US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures.”...
Comments / 0