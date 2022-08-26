Read full article on original website
US FTC Files Lawsuit Against Data Broker Kochava Over Sale of Sensitive User Location Data
The FTC alleged that the company sold data that tracked people's visits to sensitive locations. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sued Kochava, a company that describes itself as "the industry leader for mobile app attribution and mobile app analytics." The US FTC accused the data broker of selling sensitive user location data that showed people visiting locations such as reproductive health clinics, places of worship, addiction recovery centers, and domestic violence shelters, among others.
FBI Warns Investors Against Increasing Cyber Crime in DeFi Platforms To Steal Cryptocurrency
The FBI warns the public about the increasing number of cybercrimes aimed at stealing crypto. Investors are being warned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that cybercriminals are increasingly taking advantage of vulnerabilities in decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms in order to steal cryptocurrencies. The attacks of these cybercriminals may...
DuckDuckGo's Email Protection Service Now Available for Everyone to Use
The free tracking interceptor service is now available for the public so they can get their own @duck.com email address. Up to 320 billion spam emails are sent every day, and up to 94% of malware is delivered through spam emails. In addition, more than half of all global email traffic is spam, which is why email users are often left to rely on their email provider's spam protection technologies or fend for themselves. But now, tech developers like DuckDuckGo are addressing the need for better spam protection.
Rivian R1S Deliveries to Non-Employee Customers are Reportedly on Their Way
Rivian R1S deliveries to non-employee customers, who have been waiting for so long to get their hands on this much-hyped all-electric SUV, are finally on their way. The non-employee Rivian R1S has reportedly reached the garages of its first few owners. And as such, if you are one of those who pre-ordered the electric vehicle (EV), expect it to ship to you any time soon.
CARS・
T-Mobile Permanently Adds AppleTV+ to Magenta Max Unlimited Plan
The telecom company has made AppleTV+ a permanent fixture in its most expensive plan. Subscribers of T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan are in for a treat, as the mobile communications company has decided to make AppleTV+ a permanent perk of the service. Previously, the carrier only offered a free year of AppleTV+ to subscribers of Magenta or Magenta Max. The new offering makes AppleTV+ a permanent fixture on the unlimited plan beginning August 31.
