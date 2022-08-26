ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Afternoon storm chances to stay through the weekend in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see an active pattern of afternoon storms.

The area will see a 60% to 70% chance of afternoon rain and storms through the weekend.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

A front to the north of Florida continues to draw in extra moisture to the state.

Friday morning will be sunny before average high temperatures reach the mid-90s in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxas8_0hW8kDWc00

When you add in the humidity, the heat index, or feels-like temperature, will still be near 100 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IK4T_0hW8kDWc00

There are also a few areas of activity in the tropics that Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring.

One area is a tropical wave in the Caribbean and a few areas near the coast of Africa.

>>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
sebastiandaily.com

70% chance of tropical depression near Florida this week

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 70 percent chance of forming during the next five days near Florida’s coast. Early computer models show the system, known as Invest 91L, moving closer to Florida and steering away to the north and northeast. At this time, there is no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
mypanhandle.com

Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Severe Weather#Meteorologists#Africa#Caribbean#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
fox35orlando.com

2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

ID now required to buy canned whipped cream in New York state

NEW YORK — No matter how many gray hairs or wrinkles you proudly display, grocery shoppers in New York state must now provide a valid ID to purchase canned whipped cream. A little-known state law banning sales of cartridges used in cans of the whipped topping to those under 21 was enacted nine months ago in a bid to discourage teenagers from possibly abusing nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, NBC News reported.
LIFESTYLE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
107K+
Followers
121K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy