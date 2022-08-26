Afternoon storm chances to stay through the weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see an active pattern of afternoon storms.
The area will see a 60% to 70% chance of afternoon rain and storms through the weekend.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
A front to the north of Florida continues to draw in extra moisture to the state.
Friday morning will be sunny before average high temperatures reach the mid-90s in the afternoon.
When you add in the humidity, the heat index, or feels-like temperature, will still be near 100 degrees.
There are also a few areas of activity in the tropics that Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring.
One area is a tropical wave in the Caribbean and a few areas near the coast of Africa.
>>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0