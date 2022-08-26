Afternoon storm chances to stay through the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see an active pattern of afternoon storms.

The area will see a 60% to 70% chance of afternoon rain and storms through the weekend.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

A front to the north of Florida continues to draw in extra moisture to the state.

Friday morning will be sunny before average high temperatures reach the mid-90s in the afternoon.

When you add in the humidity, the heat index, or feels-like temperature, will still be near 100 degrees.

There are also a few areas of activity in the tropics that Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring.

One area is a tropical wave in the Caribbean and a few areas near the coast of Africa.

>>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

©2022 Cox Media Group