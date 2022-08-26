ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves: 3 players who would have to be in any Mike Trout trade package

Any trade between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels involving Mike Trout will have to include these three players, too. The Los Angeles Angels could have a new owner next season. Even if Arte Moreno doesn’t sell the team, he could sell some players. Mike Trout is one of the two superstars on the roster teams like the Atlanta Braves could be calling about. Shohei Ohtani is the other but we’ll save a discussion about him for another day.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
FanSided

Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Cardinals fans know how to act during an Albert Pujols at-bat

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is in his last career season, and fans are finding unique ways to support him as he comes close to making history. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his final season on a high note, and fans know just how close he is to making history. Pujols is chasing 700 home runs over his career, which would make him the fourth player in MLB history to hit that many.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy