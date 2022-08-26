ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of 2022 |The NFL’s Race Problem

As we wrap up summer this week, we’re revisiting some of our favorite stories from this year. This episode originally aired on February 7, 2022. Until last month, Brian Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and one of only three Black head coaches among the NFL’s 32 teams. That number has since dropped to one.
