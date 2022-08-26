Read full article on original website
Related
sanjuanjournal.com
San Juan Island Prevention Coalition seeks survey participants
Submitted by the San Juan Island Prevention Coalition. The San Juan Island Prevention Coalition announces its annual survey. This survey provides the San Juan Island Prevention Coalition with some local information about community perceptions and to look at it as one point of data reference along with the Healthy Youth Survey, school intervention data that the Student Assistant Professional collects, and the program assessments for the programs that the SJIPC helps to fund: Community Based Mentoring and Strengthening Families provided by the SJI Family Resource Center, Second Step in the elementary school, LifeSkills Training in Grade 6 at FHMS, and the SAP (formerly the Prevention Intervention Specialist full-time position with now titled the Student Assistance Professional) that provides full-time prevention intervention support at the middle and high schools through support of the NWESD’s and the Coalition’s CPWI (Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative) partnership. Most importantly, CPWI has helped the SJIPC to support the growth of youth leadership prevention clubs, Rock Solid, HOTS, and HOT, Jr. The SJIPC has a robust social media presence that links to national, regional, and state public awareness campaigns.
sanjuanjournal.com
Downed drone, mistaken moorage, porched pooch | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy stopped the driver of a vehicle because of expired registration. The driver was issued citations for not having a valid license with ID and not having insurance. • San Juan deputies responded to...
sanjuanjournal.com
DOE Aleutian Isle response update
Submitted by Washington State Department of Ecology. Today, planned ROV and dive operations were stood down to address safety concerns. An injury was reported from the deck of the barge, which necessitated standing down all operations until the injured responder could be evacuated for medical attention. The injury turned out to be a serious sprain, but initial reports were that it was a more serious injury. This stand down provided an opportunity for the responders on the barge to do a safety check of the deck. A dive safety drill was also performed, which provided important updates to the sea and current conditions reported earlier in the day. These updates require changes to the dive safety plan to ensure safe dive operations, which are rescheduled for Monday, Aug.29 if weather and sea conditions allow.
Last year, a Whatcom ‘murder hornet’ nest already had been destroyed. How about this year?
“If you like pears, peaches or apples, you want to really make sure (Northern Giant Hornets) don’t come here permanently to the state of Washington,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in July.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sanjuanjournal.com
Entries now being accepted for Friday Harbor Arts Commission’s second Poetry Garden Contest
Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor. San Juan County residents of all ages are encouraged to enter the 2023 Poetry Garden contest being held now through Oct. 31, sponsored by the Town of Friday Harbor and Friday Harbor Arts Commission. Winning entries will be announced in February. Engravings of the 30 winning poems will replace the original winners on display since spring 2020 in poetry gardens throughout the town, and a book of the poems will be published for limited distribution.
Appeals court claims DC sniper, Bellingham native Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
A Maryland Appeals Court ruled that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted for his involvement in a shooting spree that killed 10 people in Washington D.C. in October 2002, must be resentenced. Malvo and his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, shot people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. during a three-week...
During staff shortages and missing mail, the USPS is hiring local positions at $21 an hour
The USPS is currently hiring for seasonal, part and full-time positions paying an average of $72,320 annually. Here’s how you can apply.
This is the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best Chinese food is known for its hot and sour soup, potstickers and General Tso tofu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Bellingham
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Bellingham, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Opening statements begin in jury trial of man accused of shooting, killing WWU student
The man allegedly broke into a second-story apartment and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, court records state.
These are the next steps in the contested permit for the north wing dock at BP Cherry Point
Report analysis for the dock includes everything from oil spill possibility to impacted species and habitats.
whatcom-news.com
More details released regarding gun theft in a Bellingham store and the subsequent pursuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An affidavit of probable cause for arrest prepared by Bellingham Police and submitted in Whatcom County Superior Court by prosecutors provides details regarding the chaotic scene after a man, identified as Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, broke locked display cases and left with a shotgun but failed in an attempt to take ammunition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
KUOW
'It's almost like a light switch.' Everett doctor touts potential of new drug to break meth addiction
A new solution for treating methamphetamine addiction may be in the works. At Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, emergency room doctors are taking part in a national trial using monoclonal antibodies to treat the addiction. Monoclonal antibodies became more well-known during the pandemic as a treatment for Covid, but...
helpmechas.com
Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
sanjuanjournal.com
Sculpture Park’s September bird walk
Please join us at the San Juan Island Sculpture Park at Roche Harbor for another monthly bird walk on September 7th from 8-10 a.m. and every first Wednesday through October. Tyler Davis, local border, knowledgeable about our island birds, will lead these exploratory bird walks. The walks will focus on identification by sight and sound, life histories of some of our favorite resident species, and simply reveling in the delight of our feathered friends.
kpug1170.com
Lynden Pursuit Leads To DUI Arrest
LYNDEN, Wash. – A pursuit on the Guide Meridian led to a DUI arrest near Lynden. A WSP trooper attempted to pull over a car near Wiser Lake Rd on August 20th after noticing the driver on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect took off, reaching...
q13fox.com
Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife
MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?
Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
Everett community mourns loss of beloved mother, local business owner
A community in mourning came together Sunday to honor the life and legacy of an Everett business owner and mother who was killed in her home last Friday. Friends, family and strangers gathered in Everett on Sunday for a vigil — lighting candles, leaving flowers and stuffed animals, and sharing comforting moments in remembrance of Irah Sok.
Comments / 0