Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Related
Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado’s Vacant Brick, NJ Space?
It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
NJ bear caught on Ring doorbell camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. But there was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was spotted...
Get Your Pump On With This Amazing Free Outdoor Gym in Seaside Heights, NJ
Avid fitness fan or not, this is a really cool addition to Seaside Heights, and I wish I knew about it sooner!. Now, I love working out; going for runs in the morning down the Seaside Heights boardwalk and making sure to lift weights at least 4 times a week at the Retro Fitness in Toms River.
Latest Look at the Remodeling of the Bandwagon Diner in Toms River, New Jersey
So here we are with August closing out and heading into September and the work continues at the Bandwagon Diner aka Mr. Breakfast on Route 37 in Toms River. We have been following the work as they get closer to the remodeling project completion. I was recently traveling along Route...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
Anything New on the Former Boston Market Location in Brick, NJ?
It is almost "Fall" and as the days go by, the former Boston Market on Brick Blvd sits dark and empty in Brick Township. I recently drove by and was once again reminded that this heavily traveled location still is waiting for a new tenant. Boston Market was in business...
Toms River Shuts Down Site Of Shooting
TOMS RIVER – Township officials have shut down the site of a business where one person was shot and killed and two others were injured. The shooting took place at around 1:20 a.m. on August 27 at 1783 Hooper Avenue. Police said a 25-year-old man was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he died of his injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbors Sounded Alarm on Toms River Hookah Lounge to Officials Weeks Before Shooting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In recent month, neighboring businesses and residents complained formally with the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
NJ Housing Market Has Slowed; Lakewood, Toms River, and Jackson Housing Statistics | Yoel Ackerman
While New Jersey remains a sellers’ market, and the demand is still present, the year-to-date sales in New Jersey State were 28,320, down 14% from last year. Growing home prices and high mortgage rates continue to dampen home sales in New Jersey. The closed sales in the state decreased...
Chowderfest is returning to LBI
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip
Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family. The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking
An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Crime Has No Home in Toms River, Councilman Slams Hill Administration for Inaction Ahead of Shooting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Township officials today are being blamed for inaction to...
Introducing A Sweet Treat In Freehold, NJ: Ever Try A Portable Candy Store?
Over this past weekend, I was very lucky to attend the grand opening for Value City Furniture's newest location in Howell. (Same plaza as Target and Lowe's) As a part of the grand opening festivities, I was introduced to a pretty cool business concept that is really taking off at the Shore.
This Could Be Dangerous – Want To Live At A New Jersey Mall?
Do you ever just sit and stare at your closet unable to make a decision on what to wear while you are getting ready?. Do you always mutter, "I don't have any clothes!" on the regular?. Do your "errands" consist of running to Target to see what new items got...
Toms River, NJ shooting at shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
TOMS RIVER — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at a shopping center Saturday. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, gunfire erupted around 1:20 a.m. at the shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue. Toms River police arrived soon after and found three victims near the Top Tier Hookah Lounge within the plaza.
You may have bought knock off merchandise from a South Toms River, NJ business
There is a chance that you may have purchased or at the very least spotted a knockoff counterfeit version of a product with an established brand at a store in South Toms River. As such, a South Toms River man who ran a business in the township has been arrested...
You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details
Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
Triple Shooting Leaves 29-year-old Man Dead in Toms River, NJ
One man is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting at a hookah lounge in Toms River early Saturday morning. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 AM for a report of shots fired.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3