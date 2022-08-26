Read full article on original website
A new policy at Stewart's Shops throughout the Hudson Valley requires ID for the purchase of canned whipped cream. Stewart's Shops headquarters is located in Ballston Spa, NY, and serves Eastern Upstate NY and southwestern Vermont. The chain has 350-plus locations with many around the Hudson Valley. Known for branded ice cream, potato chips, hard rolls, root beer, milk, coffee, and other drinks, three-fourths of their stores also sell gasoline.
