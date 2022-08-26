Read full article on original website
For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long.
Prince George’s, the state’s second-largest school system, is the only one of 16 systems which have opened that requires masks inside school buildings and on school buses. The post For one Maryland school district, it was back to school with a mask mandate. But not for long. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Prince George’s County schools to end mask mandate next week
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland will end its indoor mask mandate next week, CEO Monica Goldson said in a note to the school community. In a newsletter highlighting moments from the first day of school across the county, Maryland’s second-largest school system said it plans to implement a mask-optional policy beginning Sept. 6.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. prosecutor: Questions remain before Beltway sniper Malvo resentencing
Despite an order from Maryland’s Court of Appeals that Lee Boyd Malvo be resentenced for his six murder convictions for the 2002 Beltway sniper spree, Montgomery County prosecutor John McCarthy tells WTOP it’s unclear when, or if, the resentencing in Maryland will occur. On Friday, Maryland’s highest court...
WTOP
‘We’ve seen a disturbing trend’: DC leaders stress accountability in wake of football player’s shooting
D.C. leaders spoke Monday following a shooting Sunday that wounded a Washington Commanders player. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday morning that Robinson fought back against one gunman and was shot by a second...
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
Maryland health and education officials urge parents to keep COVID vaccinations on their back-to-school checklist
Baltimore, MD—With summer vacations ending and schools heading back into session, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are urging parents statewide to keep COVID vaccinations and boosters at the top of their back to school checklist to keep their children and schools COVIDReady all fall. “Our children […]
Woman Shot in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
New safeguards in Maryland and other states may help those who are drowning in medical debt
As Americans face almost $200 billion in medical debt, nearly a dozen states have enacted laws in the past two years to provide protections for consumers. The post New safeguards in Maryland and other states may help those who are drowning in medical debt appeared first on Maryland Matters.
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
nbc25news.com
Two Maryland high school students arrested carrying handguns on first day of school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two Suitland High School students were arrested after handguns were found on them Monday on the first day of school in Prince George’s County. Sources tell 7News that one of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his...
Washington Examiner
DC delays enforcement of 'insane' school vaccine mandate for students 12 and over
City officials in Washington, D.C ., announced Friday that a student COVID-19 vaccine mandate set to be enforced 20 days after school started would instead be delayed until January. In a letter to district public school leaders, the deputy mayor for education, Paul Kihn, announced that the district would not...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Washington, D.C.
Metros sending the most people to Washington, D.C. Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Washington from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WTOP
Anne Arundel bill to limit flags on county property receives pushback
In Anne Arundel County, Maryland, a proposed bill would limit what kind of flags can be displayed on county property — but the proposal is receiving pushback from a number of local groups. Council member Nathan Volke, a Republican, is behind the move, and told the Capital Gazette that,...
iheart.com
Worlds Strongest Woman is from Maryland
Tamara Walcott broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition and set records in the combined lifts of the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Total weigh combined? She lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds. Walcott said she got started lifting just 4 years ago when she wanted...
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
CBS News
Back To School: COVID-19 guidelines for each Maryland school district
Class is back in session, but there might be some confusion as to what exactly the COVID- 19 guidelines are in your district as we head back to school. Listed below are the latest COVID-19 guidelines for some of our closest school districts.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.
WTOP
Identity theft cases up nearly 200% in Maryland and Virginia
Identity theft is on the rise, with Maryland and Virginia residents being heavily targeted by scammers, according to the CEO of an identity validation company. “I would say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck, a company providing identity validation and fraud detection services.
WTOP
Prince William Co. protesters say noise from Amazon data center hurting quality of life
Activists in Prince William County, Virginia, who say they are subjected to constant noise from the Amazon Data Center in Manassas, plan to protest outside the facility Monday afternoon, amid concerns the “area is being overrun with data center development.”. At 2 p.m., outside the Amazon Web Services facility...
