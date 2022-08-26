ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Prince George’s County schools to end mask mandate next week

Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland will end its indoor mask mandate next week, CEO Monica Goldson said in a note to the school community. In a newsletter highlighting moments from the first day of school across the county, Maryland’s second-largest school system said it plans to implement a mask-optional policy beginning Sept. 6.
Maryland health and education officials urge parents to keep COVID vaccinations on their back-to-school checklist

Baltimore, MD—With summer vacations ending and schools heading back into session, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are urging parents statewide to keep COVID vaccinations and boosters at the top of their back to school checklist to keep their children and schools COVIDReady all fall.   “Our children […]
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
Metros sending the most people to Washington, D.C.

Metros sending the most people to Washington, D.C. Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Washington from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Worlds Strongest Woman is from Maryland

Tamara Walcott broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition and set records in the combined lifts of the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Total weigh combined? She lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds. Walcott said she got started lifting just 4 years ago when she wanted...
Identity theft cases up nearly 200% in Maryland and Virginia

Identity theft is on the rise, with Maryland and Virginia residents being heavily targeted by scammers, according to the CEO of an identity validation company. “I would say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck, a company providing identity validation and fraud detection services.
