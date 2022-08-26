ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Brandy to Star in The Eggers Brothers' Psychological Horror Film The Front Room

Grammy Award-winning musician and actress Brandy Norwood is set to star in The Front Room, the psychological horror film that will be the directorial debut of The Eggers Brothers. The Eggers Brothers are comprised of Max and Sam Eggers, the younger brothers of Robert Eggers, the director behind such films...
MOVIES
IGN

Daniel Craig Forgot His Knives Out Accent While Making Glass Onion

Daniel Craig’s southern accent when he returns as detective Benoit Blanc may sound a bit different in the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Partly because Craig worked on a more “grounded” Southern accent for the role, but also because he forgot how to do the accent from the first movie.
MOVIES
IGN

Immortality Review

It would appear that the recent decision by Warner Bros. to scrap the release of its near-completed Batgirl movie was motivated entirely by boring old tax reasons, but what if there was something far more sinister at play? Such is the setup for Immortality, the latest investigative thriller from the makers of Her Story and Telling Lies, which had me scouring through an archive of FMV footage from three unreleased films in an attempt to discover exactly why they never saw the light of day. In spite of some surprisingly shallow search tools what followed was a thoroughly absorbing undertaking that began as a sort of jigsaw puzzle but morphed into the motion picture equivalent of a Magic Eye poster, and I sat completely transfixed as each piece fell into place until suddenly Immortality’s true subject snapped into focus and its shocking bigger picture was revealed.
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Peters
Person
Neil Gaiman
IGN

Theaters to Offer $3 Tickets This Saturday to Celebrate National Cinema Day

More than 3,000 theaters across the U.S. are offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day, which is happening for the first time this Saturday, September 3. Tickets will be discounted from big chains such as AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and more in an unprecedented move that could just be a much-needed win for the industry.
MOVIES
BGR.com

25 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – here’s the full list

Much of our Netflix coverage on a weekly and monthly basis consists of the exciting new titles hitting the streamer, including new Netflix originals that are worth checking out. Unfortunately, though, Netflix is also routinely pulling movies and series that it licenses off of the service — for all kinds of reasons, including the expiration of licensing agreements. In this post, we’ll take a look at the 25 titles leaving Netflix this week.
TV SHOWS
IGN

The Death of Superman: DC Revisits the Iconic Crossover 30 Years Later

If you’re a comics fan of a certain age, The Death of Superman remains a watershed moment in fandom. The 1992 storyline that killed the Man of Steel broke sales records and sparked enough mainstream media coverage to fill two Fortresses of Solitude – and one memorable SNL skit. To this day, it remains a flashpoint for discussions about whether ‘events’ are good or bad for the industry.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Leaking Script
IGN

The (Unsurprising) Cancellation of Netflix's Resident Evil Series - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Coming as a complete shock to no one, Netflix has canceled its take on the Resident Evil franchise. While the Capcom survival horror show debuted in the Top 10 Netflix ranking, the series fell off in the following weeks. #ResidentEvil on #Netflix might have had potential, but it seemingly didn’t resonate with fans. In other entertainment news, the Peacock Twisted Metal live-action series has wrapped production. And a message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Infernal Machine: Exclusive Official Trailer

Guy Pearce stars in this psychological thriller of obsession and deceit. Bruce Cogburn (Pearce), a reclusive and controversial author of the famed book The Infernal Machine, is drawn out of hiding when he begins to receive endless letters from an obsessive fan. What ensues is a dangerous labyrinth as Bruce searches for the person behind the cryptic messages… forcing him to confront his past and ultimately revealing the truth behind The Infernal Machine. The cast includes Alice Eve, Jeremy Davies, and Alex Pettyfer. Writer-director Andrew Hunt's The Infernal Machine releases on digital on September 23, 2022.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
IGN

House of the Dragon: Where Are the Houses from Game of Thrones?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon "The Rogue Prince," which aired Sunday, August 28. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free Episode 2 review. House of the Dragon may be set in the world of Game of Thrones but its focus on King's...
TV SERIES
IGN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide

Miyabi is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who can recruit to join your team. This Hero can be unlocked by completing the required Hero Quest - Side Story: Mio. On this page, you can find details about Miyabi's class, character overview as well as their skills. Miyabi...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

House of the Dragon Finally Reveals Its Opening Sequence

After introducing its first episode without traditional opening credits, House of the Dragon has revealed its full opening sequence, and it's sporting a familiar theme that long-time fans will be happy to hear again. Co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochni told ET that they opted to forego an opening sequence...
TV SERIES
IGN

'All-New Mafia Game' Confirmed to be in Development

After months of rumors, Hangar 13 confirmed today that a brand-new Mafia game is under development, though it remains to be seen whether it will be titled Mafia 4. The news came from a Mafia 20th anniversary interview with Hangar 13 General Manager Roman Hladík and Head of Production and Media Director Tomáš Hřebíček. They pair took the time to look back on the franchise's journey over the past 20 years before Hladík got to the news.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy