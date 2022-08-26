Read full article on original website
Noordung retro-style carbon-fiber eBike comes with a boombox and air pollution sensors
Ride luxuriously in a whole new way with the Noordung retro-style carbon-fiber eBike. This eBike not only flaunts a retro frame but also comes with a Boombox and air pollution sensors. Drawing its inspiration from the café-racer style, this eBike is a new take on the urban eBike. This cruiser bike also includes a stunning wheeler that makes it look amazing as an overall design. It has a carbon fiber frame, a stem and bar set that measures 680 mm, 27.5-inch wheels with 5-spokes, Pirelli Angel GT Urban tires, a 10-speed Microshift Advent transmission, and a high-end Magura braking system. To add to this, the eBike also includes a vintage headlamp made by Litemove. In fact, it also contains a 300 Wh battery, which has a range of up to 37 miles.
Porsche Design Headphones PDH80 consist of high-quality materials & create hi-res sound
Wear a high-quality gadget when it’s the Porsche Design Headphones PDH80. Offering not only a functional design, they also produce an immersive sound experience. With racetrack-shaped earcups, they provide comfort for all-day wear. Additionally, the ear cushions incorporate viscoelastic foam. Their 50 mm neodymium drivers and Active Noise Cancellation ensure you hear just what you want to and with accurate qualities. Select from 4 different modes—ANC Off, ANC High, ANC Low, and Ambient Sound—to adapt these headphones to your situation. Moreover, their integrated microphone has echo cancellation for hands-free calls. Offering user-friendly touch controls for playing and pausing audio, going forward or backward, adjusting the volume, and accepting or rejecting calls. And they automatically switch off when you remove them. Finally, their whopping 75-hour battery life keeps you listening for days.
VanMoof Limited-Edition S3 Aluminum eBike maintains the iconic look with a new material
Celebrate electric riding in the purest form with the VanMoof Limited-Edition S3 Aluminum eBike. It comes with a battery that boasts a range of 37 to 93 miles. And it offers a 20 mph maximum assist speed. A special version of the standard model, this eBike makes a great addition to your daily riding routine. It also comes with a single-piece integrated saddle design for optimum comfort while riding. Currently available in only the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the US, this eBike improves your electric riding experience. Some of the best features of the bike include an onboard alarm that pairs with smart location tracking, tamper detection, and remote lockdown mode. Finally, what sets it apart is the anti-theft technology that will help keep it safe on the go.
10 Unique Kickstarter gadgets you can preorder now
A hub for product innovation and design, Kickstarter is the place to go for inspiration. It’s where the inventors and creators among us show off ideas for anything from a temperature-sensing window to a zero-gravity recliner. So today, we’re featuring 10 unique Kickstarter gadgets we’re sure you’ll want to check out.
TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition smartphone uses light-sensing tech to change color
Crafted with polychromatic photoisomer technology—also known as sunlight drawing tech, the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition smartphone changes color. Blending technology and art, this special-edition phone is the result of a partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Moreover, it pays tribute to the 20th-century Dutch artist Piet Mondrian. The back of this gadget changes colors in sunlight. So its shell’s geometrical color patterns look different depending on the amount of light. Highlighting the artist’s love for bold and colorful blocks, this classic and minimalist phone replicates his aesthetic. Transforming light and shadow when you move from indoors to outdoors, the phone has other specs from the standard model, like the lens with RGBW sensor and 64 MP Bright Night Portrait mode. Additionally, it has a 0.98 mm bezel, a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, a dual-ring triple-camera, and a 50 MP 2X Optical-Zoom Lens.
HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight has a long-range light up to 200 meters
Keep a handy tool by your side to help you in the dark: the HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight. This flashlight flaunts 3 modes yet has a minimalist design. The outer body of the flashlight also has an anodic oxidation treatment. This enables its surface to stay safe from scratches and everyday wear and tear. Additionally, there’s a button that can help you switch between the 3 modes—Lighting, Flashing, and SOS. In fact, the flashlight also includes other features such as free brightness regulation, stepless light adjustment, settings memory function, and more. Furthermore, it has an outstanding IP55-certified dustproof and water-resistant design. Finally, the flashlight boasts 300 lumens of brightness and a reduced condenser angle that reaches a distance of 200 meters.
Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand folds completely flat yet flexes up to 22″
Give yourself and your laptop the mobility you deserve with the Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand. Designed with elegant curves and angles, just like your computer, this portable gadget folds up to only 1.18″ high. Not only that, but it also lifts your MacBook screen and camera up to a height of 22 inches. Moreover, it provides eye-level video calls and even works as a desktop wedge. Use it to line up your MacBook screen with your external display. Additionally, it adjusts your keyboard’s angle from 0 to 45 degrees, and it comes in Matte Black and Matte White color options. Finally, fold it up and slip it into the included neoprene travel sleeve for on-the-go use. Weighing only 28 ounces, it’s easy to tote anywhere.
Kublet Nano mini desk monitor has a mixed platform to display a variety of data types
Display pretty much anything you want on the Kublet Nano mini desk monitor. Designed to let you easily track prices from the convenience of your desktop, this mini monitor lets you send any data you want to it. This elegant, real-time stock and crypto price terminal showcases price and chart information for your selected ticker. Overall, make yourself a more effective trader with the Kublet Nano. It keeps you apprised of your financial information while you work. So you don’t have to worry about opening apps on your phone and checking tickers throughout the day. Instead, you’ll have your preferred real-time information right where you want it. This tiny, sleek financial dashboard works with a user-friendly UI software that natively supports a variety of data. In fact, anyone can choose what data they want from a simple drop-down menu without having to know how to code.
Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller makes phone gaming so easy
Enhance your gaming experience on your phone with the Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition. This gaming controller makes a great gaming companion on the go. In fact, the design is also inspired by the look and feel of the PS DualSense wireless controller. You can easily pair it with the PS Remote Play app and play your PlayStation games anywhere with ease. Additionally, the collapsible and compact design also makes this controller a great device for everyday use. If you want something to play PlayStation games comfortably with on the go, the Backbone One gaming controller is a must-have. Coming in 2 colors, black and white, this gaming controller is something any gaming aficionado would love to have in their collection.
DualSense Edge wireless controller for Sony PlayStation 5 has an ultra-customizable design
Take your gameplay to new heights with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for Sony PlayStation 5. The beauty of this controller is the fact that it comes with an ultra-customizable design. In fact, this will make the controller a perfect accessory for you to take your gaming to new heights altogether. Additional features of the controller include remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more. Thanks to the USB braided cable with lockable connector housing, this controller won’t slip out of your hands easily while gaming. Along with the immersive features of the controller, you also get to access haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls and more in supported titles. Making your overall Playstation gaming experience just got a whole lot better.
SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming surround speaker system has a 6.5″ subwoofer for immersion
Bring your games to new heights with the SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming surround speaker system. Boasting true 5.1 surround sound, the system has a 6.5″ subwoofer that completely immerses you with just 1 USB connection. Altogether, the system includes 2 front speakers, 2 rear speakers, 1 dedicated center channel speaker, and 1 subwoofer. Moreover, the set includes 2 wireless rear speakers to provide connectivity from the front to the back of the room—cable-free. The 2-way speaker design includes organic fiber woofers for mid frequencies and silk dome tweeters for clear highes. And the illuminated speakers deliver 16.8 million RGB colors that react to your onscreen action and music! Use USB, Bluetooth, optical, or 3.5mm Aux to connect with ease to PC, PlayStation, Mac, and more!
hardgraft Well-Rounded Backpack offers all the space, size, and functionality you need
Carry all of your belongings conveniently with the hardgraft Well-Rounded Backpack. This full-leather backpack boasts space, size, and functionality—with a stylish design. Additionally, its practical design and compact size has a scratch-free nylon zipper that’s easy to open and close. The features include two adjustable leather shoulder straps, a discreet outside zipped laptop pocket, a handy front pocket, and 2 smaller internal pockets. Together, these features make this backpack an ideal must-have bag for your weekend trips or a day at work. In fact, the timeless leather design is also sustainable as the leather comes locally from Italian and European materials. Alternatively, choose the Vegan leather option for an ethical bag. It makes a great, sustainable backpack you’ll take everywhere you go.
adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones are self-charging and powered by light
Use the power of light to charge the adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones. Additionally, these wireless headphones are also self-charging. These sport headphones consist of 87% recycled plastics. In fact, the sweatproof and splashproof design make these headphones perfect for workouts and your active lifestyle. The fact that these headphones use the power of light to charge up makes them a unique entry in the world of sustainable headphones. Also, if you worry about the hygiene part of things, you can easily throw the inner headband and ear cushions in the wash after a hard workout. You can even control your headphones easily as well as manage its features from the adidas Headphones app (available in both iOS and Android).
Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard brings a refracted rainbow to your desktop
Bring a refracted rainbow to your desktop with the Drop Expression Series Prism Keyboard. It not only does that but also enhances your typing experience with a convenient design. Additionally, the gadget comes with a pristine white top case, reflective silver bottom case, and PCBA from Drops’ signature keyboards. It also includes Gateron Yellow switches with upgraded Drop Phantom Stabilizers for smooth linear typing. Thanks to the Rainbow Keycap Set from Artifact’s Bloom Series, it has a light-infused prism look. And, if you want to add extra luminescence, you can always do so with the white backlighting. So, whether it’s day or night, this device will shine. If you’re someone who loves enthusiastic designs on your workspace, this device is definitely a must-have.
Samsung Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer have a flat-panel design & flexible installation options
Make doing laundry easy—and even fun—with the Samsung Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer. Boasting advanced cleaning technology, they have a sleek flat-panel design that looks great anywhere, in any home. With 2 capacities—a 5.3 cu. ft. washer and 7.6 cu. ft. dryers—the large washing machine can even fit up to a king size comforter. Additionally, they offer flexible installation options so you can place them side by side or stack your dryer on top of your washer to fit your space. Not only that, but you can also use Samsung’s Bespoke Pedestals to elevate them by more than 12″. With the MultiControl panel on the washer, you can control both units from one display. Furthermore, they have scratch-resistant tempered glass doors and use advanced AI tech to eliminate the guesswork when in selecting cycles. So they always deliver the optimal cleaning. Finally, pair them with your Bespoke AirDresser!
Steelseries Arctis Nova 3 lightweight gaming headset has custom-designed hi-fi drivers
Play your games with super audio quality with the Steelseries Arctis Nova 3 lightweight gaming headset. The high-quality audio comes from the custom-designed high-fidelity drivers. There are also 4 points of adjustability in the ComfortMAX System, making these headphones super enjoyable to wear. In order to reduce background noise and produce better audio clarity, the headphones have ClearCast Gen 2 noise-canceling mics. In fact, these microphones help you nullify the background noise with AI algorithms. Additionally, the headphones include dynamic and customizable dual-zone RGB lighting. This makes them look and sound good at the same time. Immersive audio sounds will make you enjoy your game from the center of the scene and identify your competition even before they reach you. Together with the multi-platform design and lightweight form factor, this makes a great gaming accessory.
Urbanista Phoenix solar charging true wireless earbuds deliver virtually endless playtime
Harness the power of the sun to power up your headphones when you have the Urbanista Phoenix solar charging true wireless earbuds. They come with the Powerfoyle solar cell material, which uses UV light to charge the battery. Additionally, the wireless charging case makes staying powered up super easy on the go. In fact, even if you are in low-light conditions, you can still use it thanks to their 32 hours of playtime. The earbuds are also super light, making them almost weightless and great for listening to audio for hours. There’s also the new multipoint connectivity feature that will let you connect to your Bluetooth device of choice. Most importantly, these earbuds power up constantly when you are in well-lit areas. That means they won’t run out of battery easily!
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel
Push the boundaries of gaming with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. This mouse comes with the HyperScroll tilt wheel that free-spins until its stopped. Additionally, you can also switch to tactile mode for more precision and satisfying feedback. In fact, the Razer Synapse will scroll the wheel automatically. This will shift from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster. There is also the 13-zone Chroma lighting with full underglow. You can also customize each zone from over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects. This will let you experience greater immersion as they react dynamically with hundreds of Chroma-integrated games. The speed you get to enjoy with this mouse is about 25% faster than any other wireless tech. Streamline your setup and free one USB port easily with this jet-fast gaming mouse.
Wemo WiFi smart dimmer takes full control of your lights without any hub or subscription
Take control of your lights without any hub or subscription with the Wemo WiFi smart dimmer. By using the app or your voice, you can easily set the mood and lift up the ambiance of any room in the house. In fact, this works just like your traditional dimmer switch, but smarter. So, even if you are trying to set up lighting for a party or just relaxing by the couch, working with your lights will be as easy as possible. You can also setup automatic schedules for your light if you want to. Additionally, you cam also set up low light level during specific times. And, even if that’s not enough, you can get hands-free control of lights with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Hey Google.
Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table boasts integrated charging technology
Keep your nightstand charger free and maintain a minimalist aesthetic with the Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table. The space-saving gadget doesn’t take up any floor space. This helps you keep your sleeping environment clean and organized. In fact, this table is a great place to keep your snacks as well as charge your devices. Additionally, you can conveniently use either of the USB ports to charge your devices from this table. Most importantly, you can easily install this table in just a minute on your bed frame or your sofa! Inspired by the Pulpit Rock of Norway, this multifunctional table is all about keeping your space tidy. Overall, it charges your gadgets while keeping wires out of the way.
