After two years of prohibited contact between inmates and visitors, Broome County Jail must resume in-person visitation. Last May, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST), a nonprofit that advocates against mass incarceration, filed a lawsuit against David Harder, the sheriff of Broome County Jail, for prohibiting in-person visitation and overcharging for phone and video calls. According to legal documents, the jail allows inmates a weekly, free five-minute call, with payment required for each minute afterward. The class action suit was filed on May 11 by Joshua Cotter, an attorney at Legal Services of Central New York, on behalf of JUST, who pleaded to make the resumption of in-person visitation a legal requirement.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO