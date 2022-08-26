Read full article on original website
Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??
I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
Broome County Courts “Catching Up” After Pandemic Slowdown
Things are beginning to get back to normal with Broome County courts following the delays and operational changes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. District attorney Michael Korchak said "we are catching up" but "it's a slow process because anyone who wants a jury trial is entitled to one." But Korchak...
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Breaks Ground on $34.7 Million Project to Upgrade Agricultural Facilities at The New York State Fairgrounds
Project Includes New State-of-the-Art Greenhouse to Promote New York Agriculture. New Barns, Concession Stand To Be Built To Continue Upgrades of the State’s Largest Festival. Groundbreaking Comes at the Start of the 2022 Great New York State Fair, Marking the Fair’s Full Return. Highlights Partnerships To Drive Agricultural...
Fight between adults in Cincinnatus School parking lot
On Saturday, August 27th, Cortland County Sheriff's Deputies responded
Syracuse Pair Arrested Following Chase Through Binghamton & Vestal in Stolen Car
A couple of Syracuse residents are facing numerous charges in Broome County after Sheriff’s Deputies say they led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle through the City of Binghamton, Town of Vestal and back into Binghamton. The wild ride began when a Sergeant of the Broome County...
Disabled boy was in Syracuse apartment with 2 bodies for 3 days, DA says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A boy found alive with two bodies inside a Syracuse apartment last week was with the corpses for three days, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. As a baby, the boy was badly injured by his father violently shaking him leaving the child blind...
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
PHOTOS: The Small Upstate New York Town That Played a Huge Role in Women’s Rights
In July of 1848 something the United States had never seen before happened – women who were tired of being treated like property, tired of being silenced, and tired of being treated as inferior beings took a stand and raised their voices. These brave women demanded that just like...
Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
Body confirmed to be missing Penfield man
32-year-old Nicholas Biermann went missing Monday morning in Penfield.
One taken in ambulance after downtown Elmira crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was taken in an ambulance after a crash at Clemens Center Parkway and Water Street. Details on the crash are limited, but an 18 News reporter on the scene said both cars had to be towed after suffering significant damage to their fronts. The crash happened around […]
Syracuse Man Admits Stealing Vestal Elks ATM
A Syracuse man admits he broke into the Vestal Elks Lodge and stole an automatic teller machine almost a year ago. According to the office of Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak, 40-year-old Phillip Jackson pleaded guilty in Broome County Court to felony Burglary in the Third Degree and will be sentenced in December.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
JUST wins class action lawsuit against Broome County Sherriff
After two years of prohibited contact between inmates and visitors, Broome County Jail must resume in-person visitation. Last May, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST), a nonprofit that advocates against mass incarceration, filed a lawsuit against David Harder, the sheriff of Broome County Jail, for prohibiting in-person visitation and overcharging for phone and video calls. According to legal documents, the jail allows inmates a weekly, free five-minute call, with payment required for each minute afterward. The class action suit was filed on May 11 by Joshua Cotter, an attorney at Legal Services of Central New York, on behalf of JUST, who pleaded to make the resumption of in-person visitation a legal requirement.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
Watch: Camera catches New York woman fighting off rabid fox in front yard
ITHACA, N.Y. — A New York woman had a scary encounter with a rabid fox last month outside her residence in Ithaca. Security cameras outside the woman’s house caught the July 25 attack, WRGB-TV reported. A relative of the woman, Ed Russo, shared the frightening video on Facebook earlier this week. Russo is a meteorologist for WHP-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
John Mayer Dons Binghamton Business-Branded Shirt On-Stage
You've got to love when something local shows up on a national stage, that promotes places in our Southern Tier region. For example, many years ago, Garth Brooks wore a 98.1 The Hawk t-shirt on stage at one of his concerts. Recently, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham shared a picture on...
Great New York State Fair Sets August Heat Record
If you walked outside on Monday and immediately started to sweat, you're not alone! The humidity was so thick that it was hard to breathe and the was sun beating down so hot that even the best air conditioners were struggling to keep things cool. The brutal heat on Monday,...
Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest
I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Man crashes in Elmira after fleeing from police on motorcycle
An attempted traffic stop to pull over a motorcycle ended with a crash in Elmira on Saturday morning, according to Elmira Heights and New York State Police.
