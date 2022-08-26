ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome County Courts “Catching Up” After Pandemic Slowdown

Things are beginning to get back to normal with Broome County courts following the delays and operational changes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. District attorney Michael Korchak said "we are catching up" but "it's a slow process because anyone who wants a jury trial is entitled to one." But Korchak...
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Breaks Ground on $34.7 Million Project to Upgrade Agricultural Facilities at The New York State Fairgrounds

Project Includes New State-of-the-Art Greenhouse to Promote New York Agriculture. New Barns, Concession Stand To Be Built To Continue Upgrades of the State’s Largest Festival. Groundbreaking Comes at the Start of the 2022 Great New York State Fair, Marking the Fair’s Full Return. Highlights Partnerships To Drive Agricultural...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

One taken in ambulance after downtown Elmira crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was taken in an ambulance after a crash at Clemens Center Parkway and Water Street. Details on the crash are limited, but an 18 News reporter on the scene said both cars had to be towed after suffering significant damage to their fronts. The crash happened around […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Syracuse Man Admits Stealing Vestal Elks ATM

A Syracuse man admits he broke into the Vestal Elks Lodge and stole an automatic teller machine almost a year ago. According to the office of Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak, 40-year-old Phillip Jackson pleaded guilty in Broome County Court to felony Burglary in the Third Degree and will be sentenced in December.
SYRACUSE, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

JUST wins class action lawsuit against Broome County Sherriff

After two years of prohibited contact between inmates and visitors, Broome County Jail must resume in-person visitation. Last May, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST), a nonprofit that advocates against mass incarceration, filed a lawsuit against David Harder, the sheriff of Broome County Jail, for prohibiting in-person visitation and overcharging for phone and video calls. According to legal documents, the jail allows inmates a weekly, free five-minute call, with payment required for each minute afterward. The class action suit was filed on May 11 by Joshua Cotter, an attorney at Legal Services of Central New York, on behalf of JUST, who pleaded to make the resumption of in-person visitation a legal requirement.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest

I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

