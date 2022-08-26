Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Forecast: Dry morning with sct'd PM rain
Partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We'll see sct'd storms developing during the afternoon moving generally from the south to the north and east.
ABC Action News
Forecast: More widespread showers and storms this week
Showers and storms continue this week, and locally heavy rain is likely. This could lead to more localized flooding issues in areas that have picked up significant rain over the last 2-5 days.
ABC Action News
Forecast: Showers and storms, locally heavy rain
Widespread showers and storms are expected again today. It won't rain all day, but anticipate a high risk for those scattered storms to return. Locally heavy rain is expected, and we've seen anywhere from 4-8" of rain in the last few years. That could lead to some flooding over the next week.
ABC Action News
Forecast: Showers and storms this weekend
Expect another round of showers and storms today and tomorrow. Rain chances are up to 70% for the weekend with highs around 90.
cbs4indy.com
Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening. Severe storm threat Monday. Timing out the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the...
New Jersey is Home To One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
As the summer sun continues to beat down on all of us in New Jersey this year, it's important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
ABC Action News
Florida's Largest Home Show Kicks Off This Week
Florida's Largest Home Show kicks off at the Florida State Fairgrounds this Friday!. All this week, we're highlighting vendors you'll find at this year's show. Florida's Largest Home Show runs from September 2-5. On Friday, if you mention Tampa Bay's Morning Blend, you can get in for free! For all other days, tickets are $8, or $7 for seniors and military.
fox35orlando.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Tampa Bay area seafood market in same shipment
HUDSON, Fla. - Whitney's Seafood Market in Hudson gets a shipment of lobsters delivered twice a week from Maine. But Monday's delivery came with a rare surprise: not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. The pair stood out easily among the rest of the pack. Most lobsters are a muddy color,...
Flood Videos, Pictures Show Mississippi Streets Submerged
Intense weather forced a day care in Florence, Mississippi, to evacuate over 100 children and workers on Wednesday.
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
cltampa.com
Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale
A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
Here’s how to get $3 movie tickets in Tampa Bay this weekend
Movie tickets will be just $3 at several Tampa Bay area theaters for one day only.
995qyk.com
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
Mississippi flooding: Governor declares state of emergency with river expected to crest at 36 feet Monday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of expected flooding from the Pearl River. The river is projected to crest at 36 feet by early Monday morning. "The City of Jackson is advising residents who were affected by the 2020 flood to make evacuation plans in...
Pinellas County Sheriff to discuss murder involving Tampa Bay gang
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is planning on holding a press conference involving a recent murder indictment. The indictment is said to be related to a motorcycle gang in the Tampa Bay area. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding the press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it in the […]
Florida Woman Dances During Sobriety Test In Bodycam Video
'If you’re going to arrest me, just do it now.'
usf.edu
On a fish and a prayer: What you catch in Tampa Bay waters may not be safe to consume. Here's why
Marlie Pasilan and her husband settle on the Fort De Soto Gulf Pier as early as 9 a.m. to feed their three children. Her family eats fish like French fries. A hearty wind hits their faces, as ruffled palm leaves clap behind them. Fleeting seagulls steady themselves along the pier’s canopies and atop light poles. Dozens of visitors in fedoras and flip flops stroll in and out of the outstretched walkway, easy targets for the stream of bird waste above.
wild941.com
Pinellas County Deputies Take Out Wrong Way Driver
Another wrong way driver! I don’t know what it is about our roads in Tampa Bay, but this happens WAY to much! But this time a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Virginia Smith, 78 on the wrong side on the road at around 1:18 am on August 25th and attempted to pull her over. Smith, did not pull over and continued driving at around 45 mph in the wrong direction. To avoid a the possibility of a head on collision with another vehicle, a deputy got ahead of her to warn other drivers.
