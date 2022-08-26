ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

Forecast: Dry morning with sct'd PM rain

Partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We'll see sct'd storms developing during the afternoon moving generally from the south to the north and east.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Action News

Forecast: Showers and storms, locally heavy rain

Widespread showers and storms are expected again today. It won't rain all day, but anticipate a high risk for those scattered storms to return. Locally heavy rain is expected, and we've seen anywhere from 4-8" of rain in the last few years. That could lead to some flooding over the next week.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Head East
cbs4indy.com

Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening. Severe storm threat Monday. Timing out the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the...
INDIANA STATE
L. Cane

This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.

All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Florida's Largest Home Show Kicks Off This Week

Florida's Largest Home Show kicks off at the Florida State Fairgrounds this Friday!. All this week, we're highlighting vendors you'll find at this year's show. Florida's Largest Home Show runs from September 2-5. On Friday, if you mention Tampa Bay's Morning Blend, you can get in for free! For all other days, tickets are $8, or $7 for seniors and military.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale

A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

On a fish and a prayer: What you catch in Tampa Bay waters may not be safe to consume. Here's why

Marlie Pasilan and her husband settle on the Fort De Soto Gulf Pier as early as 9 a.m. to feed their three children. Her family eats fish like French fries. A hearty wind hits their faces, as ruffled palm leaves clap behind them. Fleeting seagulls steady themselves along the pier’s canopies and atop light poles. Dozens of visitors in fedoras and flip flops stroll in and out of the outstretched walkway, easy targets for the stream of bird waste above.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Pinellas County Deputies Take Out Wrong Way Driver

Another wrong way driver! I don’t know what it is about our roads in Tampa Bay, but this happens WAY to much! But this time a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Virginia Smith, 78 on the wrong side on the road at around 1:18 am on August 25th and attempted to pull her over. Smith, did not pull over and continued driving at around 45 mph in the wrong direction. To avoid a the possibility of a head on collision with another vehicle, a deputy got ahead of her to warn other drivers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy