Coldplay sell over 1.4 million tickets for their 2023 tour just one day after completing their European tour

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEnuT_0hW8i87o00

Coldplay have sold nearly 1.5 million tickets for their 2023 tour, just one day after completing their European tour in Glasgow.

Due to the huge demand for tickets, the band have now added further dates to the forthcoming schedule.

Tickets were released for the Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2023 on Thursday (25 August), with dates across Manchester, Barcelona and Amsterdam.

News of the new tour comes straight off the back of Coldplay’s residency at Wembley Stadium, where 90,000 people attended six sold-out shows each night.

Since Coldplay began their 2022 tour, more than 5 million tickets have been sold throughout Europe and America.

The band have just finished this year’s European tour, ending with two shows in Glasgow’s Hampden Park.

Colplay have been praised for their commitment to environmental sustainability on tour, with shows fully powered by renewable energy at most locations.

You can find the full list of 2023 UK and European Coldplay dates below...

MAY 2023

WED 17 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra - Coimbra, PORTUGAL

THU 18 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra - Coimbra, PORTUGAL (EXTRA DATE)

SAT 20 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra - Coimbra, PORTUGAL (EXTRA DATE)

SUN 21 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra - Coimbra, PORTUGAL (EXTRA DATE)

WED 24 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, SPAIN

THU 25 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, SPAIN

SAT 27 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, SPAIN (EXTRA DATE)

SUN 28 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - Barcelona, SPAIN (EXTRA DATE)

WED 31 Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UK

JUNE 2023

THU 01 Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UK

SAT 03 Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UK (EXTRA DATE)

SUN 04 Etihad Stadium - Manchester, UK (EXTRA DATE)

TUE 06 Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

WED 07 Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK (EXTRA DATE)

WED 21 Stadio Diego Armando Maradona - Naples, ITALY

THU 22 Stadio Diego Armando Maradona - Naples, ITALY (EXTRA DATE)

SUN 25 Stadio San Siro - Milan, ITALY

MON 26 Stadio San Siro - Milan, ITALY

WED 28 Stadio San Siro - Milan, ITALY (EXTRA DATE)

THU 29 Stadio San Siro - Milan, ITALY (EXTRA DATE)

JULY 2023

SAT 01 Stadion Letzigrund - Zurich, SWITZERLAND

SUN 02 Stadion Letzigrund - Zurich, SWITZERLAND (EXTRA DATE)

WED 05 Parken - Copenhagen, DENMARK

THU 06 Parken - Copenhagen, DENMARK

SAT 08 Ullevi - Gothenburg, SWEDEN

SUN 09 Ullevi - Gothenburg, SWEDEN

TUE 11 Ullevi - Gothenburg, SWEDEN (EXTRA DATE)

WED 12 Ullevi - Gothenburg, SWEDEN (EXTRA DATE)

SAT 15 Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

SUN 16 Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

TUE 18 Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS (EXTRA DATE)

WED 19 Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS (EXTRA DATE)

