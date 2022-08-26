ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy price cap rise must be cancelled – Sturgeon

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjLms_0hW8i5Td00

The energy price cap rise is “simply unaffordable for millions” and must be cancelled, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06% rise in the cap, which will send the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.

The cap will come into effect for around 24 million households in England , Scotland and Wales on default energy tariffs on October 1, and will remain in place until December 31, when it will be adjusted again.

Scotland’s Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said the increase is “unsustainable” and warned it would push millions into fuel poverty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10B0XR_0hW8i5Td00

Ms Sturgeon said the rise should not be allowed to happen.

She tweeted: “This is simply unaffordable for millions. It cannot be allowed to go ahead.

“This rise must be cancelled, with the UK gov and energy companies then agreeing a package to fund the cost of a freeze over a longer period, coupled with fundamental reform of the energy market.”

Mr Matheson told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme households were already struggling with the cap increase in April this year, and that “increasing it by another 80% is simply unsustainable.”

He said: “It will force quite literally millions of households into fuel poverty and extreme fuel poverty and is unsustainable.”

Ofgem’s chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned of the hardship energy prices will cause this winter and urged the incoming prime minister and Cabinet “to provide an additional and urgent response to continued surging energy prices”.

The regulator said the increase reflected the continued rise in global wholesale gas prices, which began to surge as the world unlocked from the Covid pandemic and had been driven even higher to record levels by Russia slowly switching off gas supplies to Europe.

In a statement issued after the increase was confirmed on Friday, Mr Matheson called on the UK Government to act.

He said: “Today’s price cap announcement and increase imposes a burden that customers simply cannot be expected to carry.

“The only acceptable course of action now is for the UK Government, who have the necessary policy levers and borrowing powers at their disposal, to take immediate steps to cancel the increase for all households.”

Mr Matheson added: “No single government, company or organisation can solve this crisis alone. It requires a collective response commensurate to the situation.

“We will continue to work with our partners, energy companies and stakeholders to do everything we can to help the people of Scotland through this deeply unsettling time.

“We will also continue to press the UK Government to reform the energy market to prevent this situation occurring again in the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9dq9_0hW8i5Td00

Mr Matheson said the Scottish Government is treating the situation as a “public emergency” and has prepared a £1.2 million package to enable the immediate expansion of energy advice services.

The £2 million Social Housing Fuel Support Fund, administered by the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, will open on Monday to provide help to the most vulnerable households.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called for energy prices to be frozen.

Mr Sarwar said: “This eye-watering price hike risks plunging millions of people into fuel poverty.

“This is a national emergency and our governments have a moral duty to act.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “This energy price rise will be devastating for hundreds of thousands of Scottish families and pensioners already struggling to make ends meet.”

Citizens Advice Scotland also said the increase should not be allowed to happen.

The charity’s chief executive, Derek Mitchell, said: “This increase should not go ahead. It is absolutely horrifying for people who are hanging on by a thread financially.”

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said the increase in the energy price cap will cause “stress and anxiety” for people but the Government is working to develop more options to support households.

He said: “I know the energy price cap announcement this morning will cause stress and anxiety for many people, but help is coming with £400 off energy bills for all, the second instalment of a £650 payment for vulnerable households, and £300 for all pensioners.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss’s energy plans will be disastrous for our bills and the planet

The celebratory champagne corks must have popped in the headquarters of the oil and gas corporations on the day Ofgem announced the devastating rise in energy prices for poverty stricken British consumers.Especially after they read Liz Truss’s disastrous “response” in the Daily Mail addressing the lifting of the home energy price cap.Truss, the former commercial manager for the oil giant Shell, proposes a massive ramping up of commercial projects by the oil corporations, including expansion of North Sea oil and gas, a resumption of fracking on the UK mainland and a frenzied building of eye-wateringly expensive new nuclear power plants.The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

New North Sea drilling not the answer to current energy costs, critics warn

Liz Truss has been warned that exploring new drilling sites for oil and gas in the North Sea would not help with current energy bills, following reports she plans new licences as one of her first acts if she becomes Prime Minister.Greenpeace warned new oil and gas could take 25 years to pump out and “have no real impact on energy bills”, while exacerbating climate change.Ms Truss would invite applications for drilling licences to explore new fields in the North Sea if she becomes Prime Minister, as well as push oil and gas firms to invest in their existing sites...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Fair and sensible’ for new PM to make ‘detailed plans’ on cost-of-living help

“More needs to be done” on cost-of-living support, Government minister Matt Warman said, insisting it is “fair and sensible” for the new prime minister to “make the detailed plans that people need to see”.His comments came as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s camp said she will not finalise her plans for cost-of-living help before receiving the “full support and advice” only available to the government of the day.The public will likely be forced to wait until next week to find out what help they will get with skyrocketing energy bills – with Ms Truss expected to replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris...
POLITICS
The Independent

Clean-up operation begins in Edinburgh after bin strike ends

A major clean-up operation has begun in Edinburgh as waste and cleansing services resume after nearly two weeks of strike action by workers.The city’s waste workers walked out on August 18 in a dispute over pay, but returned to work on Tuesday in the Scottish capital where huge piles of rubbish have accumulated in many streets.The strike was timed to coincide with Edinburgh’s festival season, and spread to around two thirds of other council areas.Strikes in other areas end later this week, however another wave of industrial action in cleansing and education sectors will go ahead in many parts of...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
The Independent

Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn

Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that his country is well-prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage because of Russia's squeeze on European gas supplies, even as fears grow about the juggernaut of rising prices that will likely hit consumers across the continent this winter.Scholz spoke at the start of a two-day government retreat, attended also by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which will focus on the impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the energy supply in Europe.Scholz cited Germany's decisions to reactivate oil and coal-fired power plants, mandate the filling of natural gas storage facilities and lease...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Worst airline for flight delays revealed

Wizz Air was the worst airline for flight delays from UK airports last year, an investigation has found.The Hungarian carrier’s UK departures were an average of 14 minutes and 24 seconds behind schedule in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.It operates short-haul flights from 10 UK airports including Belfast International, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Gatwick and Luton.Tui Airways recorded the second worst punctuality, with an average delay of 13 minutes and 18 seconds.This was followed by British Airways (12 minutes and 42 seconds) – including its subsidiary BA CityFlyer – Virgin Atlantic (12...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Energy Market#Scottish Government#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Bbc Radio Scotland
The Independent

Energy costs ‘wiping out profits’ for struggling pubs, brewery boss warns

A brewery boss has warned that sky-high energy bills could force some pubs to shut.Small businesses are facing a crisis with soaring energy prices driving up operating costs and making it impossible for some owners to make a profit, Andrew Turner, chief operating officer of St Austell Brewery, told Sky News on Tuesday.“Unlike consumers, there is no energy price cap for small businesses therefore we are seeing spiralling costs for our tenants, pubs, and breweries,” Mr Turner said.“It is totally wiping out the profits they are making, which questions why on earth they would want to open their doors going...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

New parents ‘bear brunt’ of inflation as price of nappies soars by 60 per cent, research finds

New parents are bearing the brunt of the burgeoning rate of inflation as the price of nappy products soared by up to 60 per cent in less than three months, research has found.New analysis by Assosia reveals that more than 90 Pampers products became more expensive in the 12 weeks leading up to 19 August.This increase has affected both its 24-pack of Baby-Dry Night Nappy Pants (Size 6), which rose from £5 in Asda stores to £8, and its 12-unit multipack of New Baby Sensitive Baby Wipes, which surged from £11 to £15 in Morrisons – an increase of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Art galleries and libraries to become ‘warm banks’ as energy bills hit £3,500

Art galleries and libraries are set to become “warm banks” for people struggling to heat their homes as energy bills soar to £3,500.Bills are expected to rise by 80 per cent in October to £3,549 per year for an average household – more than three times last winter’s level.The government has been warned lives will be put at risk unless it takes urgent action to shield families from massive price hikes, which are expected to leave some 8.9 million households in fuel poverty, according to charity bosses.Councils across the country have been drawing up plans to use public buildings as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: There are five ways we can tackle the NHS staffing crisis

“The National Health Service and the adult social care sector are facing the greatest workforce crisis in their history”, said Parliament’s Health and Social Care Select Committee in July. The aspirations to rebuild services post-Covid, and tackle rising waiting times and other access challenges, are limited by the same challenge: there are simply not enough staff.The public understands this. While public satisfaction with the NHS has plummeted to a 25-year low, as many people say the NHS should prioritise tackling staff shortages as say it should reduce waiting times.Successive governments have either looked the other way or actively frustrated attempts...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Travellers ‘abandoned’ after flight to London diverts to Bermuda

Bank holiday travellers facing a 20-hour wait on an airport floor in Bermuda say they have been “abandoned in the middle of the Atlantic” after their flight from Miami to London had to divert due to a possible mechanical issue.American Airlines has apologised after flight AA38 had to change course about three hours after taking off from Miami International Airport on Monday due to “a possible mechanical issue”, landing instead on the British island territory in the North Atlantic.The Boeing 777-300’s 303 passengers have since waited over 15 hours in L.F. Wade International Airport in St George’s, where they are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Andy Burnham calls for ‘pay restraint for people in the top half’ amid cost of living crisis

Andy Burnham has called for “a pay restraint for people in the top half” amid the cost of living crisis.“The gap between the bottom and the top has just got out of control,” the mayor of Manchester said during an interview with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (30 August).“Over the next three years, there needs to be a pay restraint for people in the top half, that means pay freezes or even pay cuts, and that can be used to bring up the pay of people at the bottom.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss snubs BBC as Tory leadership race enters final stages

Rishi Sunak is still battling for support as the Tory leadership contest enters its final stages, an ally said, as Liz Truss faced criticism for pulling out of a major television interview.The final hustings of the campaign takes place on Wednesday and voting closes at 5pm on Friday, with Mr Sunak acknowledging he is the underdog in the race.But his supporter Matt Warman said the former chancellor is “still fighting absolutely for every vote”.Ms Truss was due to face the BBC’s Nick Robinson for a face-to-face interview scheduled to be broadcast at 7pm but pulled out because she could “no...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

All of south-west England now in drought following extreme dry conditions

All of south-west England is now in drought following some of the driest conditions in nearly 90 years, the Environment Agency has said.The Wessex area – which includes Bristol, Somerset, Dorset, south Gloucestershire and parts of Wiltshire – has been declared in drought status.The move means 11 of the 14 Environment Agency areas in England are now in drought status, with the rest of the South West – Devon, Cornwall and Isle of Scilly – already designated as being in drought earlier this month.River levels across our Wessex area are exceptionally low – many showing the lowest flows on recordEnvironment...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Minister suffers connection failure during Nick Ferrari interview on broadband

A minister suffered connection problems during a radio interview to announce the Government’s advances in providing gigabit-capable broadband.Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport minister Matt Warman’s line failed shortly after he spoke about the “huge progress” in rolling out the technology across the UK.The unfortunately timed technical hitch prompted LBC’s Nick Ferrari to remark: “This is handy as you’re the broadband minister. You can’t hear me, can you? That is sensational and the picture’s frozen.“So there we go, we’ve got the government banging on about however many billon pounds’ worth it is of… gigabit and he can’t take...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Why I chucked my stuff in storage and became a digital nomad during a pandemic

It’s a strange thing to put everything in storage and make yourself voluntarily homeless during a pandemic; to go from paying a mortgage and having roots to being of no fixed abode. But, when work I took on in early December 2021 dictated that I would be travelling nonstop, often switching accommodation after just 24 hours, I decided to bite the bullet and embrace the digital nomad lifestyle. I’ve now spent almost six months on the road.It’s an undeniably strange existence – opening my laptop wherever I am in the world, whether that be an airport, cafe or hotel balcony,...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Associated Press

UN seeks $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations and Pakistan issued an appeal Tuesday for $160 million in emergency funding to help millions affected by record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres said Pakistan’s flooding, caused by weeks of unprecedented monsoon rains, were a signal to the world to step up action against climate change. “Let’s stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change,” he said in a video message to an Islamabad ceremony launching the funding appeal. “Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country.” More than 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis, have been affected by the catastrophic flooding, which has devastated a country already trying to revive a struggling economy. More than 1 million homes have been damaged or destroyed in the past two and half months, displacing millions of people. Around a half million of those displaced are living in organized camps, while others have had to find their own shelter.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Health leaders urged to prepare ‘agile response’ for impending flu season

Health leaders need to prepare an “agile response” to the impending flu season, global health officials have said.It has been suggested the flu season may be worse than the previous two years, when people were still largely adopting preventative measures to avoid Covid-19 and social distancing and mask wearing may have kept many flu cases at bay.The European arm of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it is too early to predict whether the UK could face a bad flu season but said health systems need to be ready.What we do know is that it's likely that the preventive measures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy