Public Safety

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

By Eleanor Barlow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILprr_0hW8i1wj00

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.

The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night by a gunman who chased his intended target into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl , 46.

Merseyside Police said a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, had been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIobE_0hW8i1wj00

He is currently in custody being questioned by detectives.

Olivia’s family paid tribute to her, describing her as “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

They added: “Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.”

The family had urged people to “do the right thing” and said: “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.”

Convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, has been named as the intended target of the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cjj8_0hW8i1wj00

As Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by friends in a black Audi Q3 and taken to hospital.

A message on a box of flowers left among tributes at the scene read: “So sorry for your loss of beautiful Olivia. Rest in peace, thinking of all family. Nee family.”

Olivia’s death came 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool.

Vickie Andrus
3d ago

I am so sorry for the loss of this child. Rest In Peace sweet Angel! Condolences and Prayers for family and friends 🙏🙏

Barbara Aguilar
2d ago

May the Angels hold her gently. Sending prayers for comfort and strength 😪💔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

KP Hoyer Newport Coast
3d ago

😢😓😭😭😭😭why did I read this article? Rest In Heaven Peace, Princess.

The Independent

