toofab.com
Shia LaBeouf Reflects on Abuse Allegations, Reveals He's Cheated On 'Every Woman' He's Been With
"I f---ed up bad. Like crash and burn type s---. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I'm fully aware of that," the actor told Jon Bernthal. Shia LaBeouf is addressing the abuse allegations and accusations of disturbing behavior that have plagued him over the past two years. During a...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family
An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Sylvester Stallone responds to Jennifer Flavin’s divorce filing
Sylvester Stallone responded to estranged wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce filing, denying any wrongdoing regarding their marital assets. The “Rocky” star denied her allegations that he “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” documents, seen by People, state. Stallone’s legal team also affirmed that the movie star has “not engaged” in that type of behavior. Stallone, 76, approved of Flavin’s request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach, Fla., estate. He also did not fight Flavin’s petition to restore her maiden name; however, he did...
toofab.com
Chris Rock Says He Was Invited to Host Next Year's Oscars Ceremony After Will Smith Slap
The comedian also told a stand-up crowd in Phoenix that he was asked to star in a Super Bowl commercial about it. It would probably require some protective gear around the facial area for Chris Rock after the comedian reportedly told a stand-up audience in Phoenix that he'd been invited to host next year's Oscars ceremony, per the Arizona Republic.
toofab.com
The Kardashians Trailer Teases Khloe's 2nd Baby, Kim Backlash and Kylie vs. Kendall Feud
After going through an "incredibly hard" time, Khloe is looking forward to her second child, while Kim Kardashian faces backlash for her Variety interview. Kylie Jenner appears at odds with sister Kendall, Kourtney prepares for her big wedding to Travis Barker and Kris Jenner faces a health scare. "I wish we could have one boring day in this family," says Khloe. Season 2 premiere September 22 on Hulu.
