Small wins lead to $5M scratchers prize for Missouri player
A series of small wins led a Missouri Lottery player to take a chance on a more expensive scratchers game and, ultimately, a $5 million top prize.
Here's when the St. Louis area's newest Costco is set to open
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The new Costco in University City has an opening date set for this fall. The St. Louis region’s fourth Costco store will open Oct. 25, a city spokeswoman confirmed. The Issaquah, Washington-based retailer operates existing locations in south St. Louis County, Manchester and St. Peters.
KMOV
Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries. On Monday morning, there were three attempted thefts. One of them happened in Jefferson County and the other two in St. Louis. Doors at the Greenlight Dispensary in Berkeley...
saucemagazine.com
St. Louis World’s Fare returns to Forest Park Labor Day weekend
The St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival & Games, which pays homage to the 1904 World’s Fair, will celebrate its seventh year this coming weekend in the upper Muny lot at Forest Park. The free event features many local restaurants in the Sauce Magazine Food Truck Row, including Tuk...
KSDK
Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
Jefferson County residents win first victory of blocking new apartment complex plan
Jefferson County residents won the first victory in stopping a proposed plan to build a new apartment complex near Arnold.
myleaderpaper.com
Vehicles damaged at High Ridge landscaping business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating damage to two pickups and a van parked outside Bluegrass Landscape and Snow Management South, 13014 Gravois Road, in High Ridge. In addition, doors to two of the company’s other pickups were found open, and it appeared someone was trying to steal at least one of the five vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
frameamemory.org
St. louis missouri family photographer | webb outdoor family session
This family. Haily approached me and wanting to document her family and I was ecstatic about it! Her attention to detail is on point. She came to the studio for a wardrobe consult and we pulled a couple pieces from my studio closet to coordinate with the rest of her family wardrobe. To say that we knocked this styling out of the park is an understatement. Haily is a graphic designer so she definitely has an artist eye. We literally had SO much fun in this field. There were lots of snuggles, twirling, and dancing happening during their family session. Outdoor family sessions will always be a big part of what I do. They will always have my heart. I love creating motion and play in your family photos. I am not big on the posed look at the camera type of images although we will grab just a couple of those too. I have more of a storytelling approach to my sessions and this makes the kids relax and have fun and it also helps with the grouchy dads too hahaha! All of my clients have access to my studio closet and professional hair and makeup is also included for mom. I am booking 2023 family sessions now. I am sold out for 2022. Outdoor family sessions take place at sunset in the Jackson, Missouri and Cape Girardeau, Missouri area. I am available to travel to St. Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee for an additional travel fee.
KOMU
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been...
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain
Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
momcollective.com
Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis
It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
AdWeek
Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
Tempus Closes Temporarily as Chef Ben Grupe Departs
The acclaimed chef has served as the face of the restaurant since its 2020 opening
Hartmann: There's Nothing Exceptional About the AT&T Tower
Honoring the failed skyscraper as "historic" would insult St. Louis' real treasures
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
'Can't replace those memories': Couple's U-Haul truck stolen hours after moving to south city
ST. LOUIS — Latisha Cook made her first move to Tower Grove South neighborhood after living in Kansas for 51 years. "My husband Michael received a job at Harris Stowe State University as the head basketball coach, and we've lived in Fort Scott, Kansas where he was the basketball coach there at Fort Scott Community College," Latisha Cook said.
Rain moves across St. Louis ahead of cold front
Showers and storms are forming along and ahead of a cold front that is moving into the St. Louis region.
gladstonedispatch.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
