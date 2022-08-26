This family. Haily approached me and wanting to document her family and I was ecstatic about it! Her attention to detail is on point. She came to the studio for a wardrobe consult and we pulled a couple pieces from my studio closet to coordinate with the rest of her family wardrobe. To say that we knocked this styling out of the park is an understatement. Haily is a graphic designer so she definitely has an artist eye. We literally had SO much fun in this field. There were lots of snuggles, twirling, and dancing happening during their family session. Outdoor family sessions will always be a big part of what I do. They will always have my heart. I love creating motion and play in your family photos. I am not big on the posed look at the camera type of images although we will grab just a couple of those too. I have more of a storytelling approach to my sessions and this makes the kids relax and have fun and it also helps with the grouchy dads too hahaha! All of my clients have access to my studio closet and professional hair and makeup is also included for mom. I am booking 2023 family sessions now. I am sold out for 2022. Outdoor family sessions take place at sunset in the Jackson, Missouri and Cape Girardeau, Missouri area. I am available to travel to St. Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee for an additional travel fee.

