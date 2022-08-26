Read full article on original website
Related
Lafayette, NJ trail closed after bird flu kills more than 100 vultures
LAFAYETTE — A less than half-mile stretch of the Sussex Branch Trail was closed over the weekend after state Division of Fish & Wildlife officials last week said more than 100 black vultures had died in the vicinity this month due to avian influenza. More commonly known as bird...
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
Travel + Leisure magazine singles out 12 small towns as NJ’s best
With a combined website and magazine circulation exceeding 16 million, Travel + Leisure carries clout when it comes to influencing tourist trends, and readers may now be persuaded to make day trips to a dozen select municipalities in the Garden State. The publication has named its 12 Best Small Towns...
The NJ drought is ramping up forest fire danger statewide
With the hot, dry weather continuing fire danger levels in New Jersey are starting to rise. Much of the state is now facing a moderate wildfire risk, but officials are warning that could shoot higher by the end of this week. Greg McLaughlin, the chief of the state forest fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead as Legionnaires Disease is found in Hamilton (Mercer), NJ, drinking water
Residents and businesses in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, are being urged to take precautions after Legionnaires Disease was found in the public water supply. The township has posted an alert on their website after half of the water samples collected from homes served by the Trenton Water Works tested positive for Legionnaires Disease bacteria.
You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details
Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home
A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
Atlantic City, NJ, Airshow Weather: A Beautiful, Very Warm Summer Day
The nicest day of the week? Wednesday, thanks largely to a drop in humidity levels. Yes, a third of New Jersey is still in drought. (We'll get an update on the Drought Monitor on Thursday.) But we can still celebrate beautiful summer weather!. The hottest day of the week? Either...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How much risk does the COVID vaccine pose to NJ student-athletes?
COVID-19 vaccines have been cleared for high schoolers as young as 16 ever since initial doses were rolled out in the United States in December 2020. As of this past June, any child 6 months of age or older has been able to get a shot, but many teens and tweens have gotten a second, third, or possibly even fourth jab by this point.
NJ gas tax to drop Oct. 1 but only barely
New Jersey's gas tax rate will drop by a penny on Oct. 1. The state Treasury Department reviews the gas tax based upon consumption and revenue generated in order to generate a minimum of $2 billion per year needed for $16 billion worth of infrastructure projects paid for by the Transportation Trust Fund. Gov. Chris Christie signed the tax into law in 2016.
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
NJ weather: Hot and dry Thursday, spotty storms return Friday
Can you believe there is only one week to go until September? For this last week of August, temperatures will continue to run at or above normal. Humidity will become a theme too. Thursday will be a dry day, with relatively low humidity. Then the chance for spotty thunderstorms will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NJ health official cautions against use of unregulated cannabis cousin
Before recreational marijuana became legal in New Jersey earlier this year, a similar product that is technically considered hemp was being sold across the Garden State, in head shops, convenience stores and even in some gas stations. The product known as delta-8 is derived from the same plant as marijuana,...
Chowderfest is Returning to Long Beach Island, NJ
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Did Danny Devito Just Settle NJ’s Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham Debate?
It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the case of Taylor ham vs. pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “pork roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
Little love for NJ’s Booker, Murphy, Christie in presidential poll
Among a variety of questions asked and responses given in a monthly national survey from McLaughlin & Associates, neither Democratic nor Republican likely primary voters seem to have much appetite for potential candidates from New Jersey. When asked between Aug. 20 and 24 about the 2024 presidential primaries, only 2%...
How Low Will Gas Prices go in NJ? A New Prediction
When gas prices hit $5 a gallon in New Jersey in early June, there were concerns about prices at the pump climbing to $6 a gallon during the middle of the summer. But then demand suddenly started dropping and the cost of gasoline has been going down ever since. Tom...
NJ experts on ‘quiet quitting’ — how it could be a win-win at work
The term "quiet quitting" may be relatively new, but Taylor Stadtlander with Stress & Anxiety Services of New Jersey has been advising her clients to take this approach for a while now. "The lines have really been blurred due to more and more people working from home," Stadtlander, a licensed...
Living in NJ is Killing Us – Life Expectancy Plummets
A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
NJ Holding $5.9 Billion in Unclaimed Assets — Search for Your Name
Over the course of just one year, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration returned a record $163 million in assets to rightful owners. The office still has billions of dollars in unclaimed assets on its hands, and some may have your name on it. By law,...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0