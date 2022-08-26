ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
WPG Talk Radio

A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home

A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Temperature#Sandy Hook#Long Beach Island#Jersey Shore Report#Rip Current Riskmoderate
WPG Talk Radio

NJ gas tax to drop Oct. 1 but only barely

New Jersey's gas tax rate will drop by a penny on Oct. 1. The state Treasury Department reviews the gas tax based upon consumption and revenue generated in order to generate a minimum of $2 billion per year needed for $16 billion worth of infrastructure projects paid for by the Transportation Trust Fund. Gov. Chris Christie signed the tax into law in 2016.
TRAFFIC
WPG Talk Radio

New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’

Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WPG Talk Radio

How Low Will Gas Prices go in NJ? A New Prediction

When gas prices hit $5 a gallon in New Jersey in early June, there were concerns about prices at the pump climbing to $6 a gallon during the middle of the summer. But then demand suddenly started dropping and the cost of gasoline has been going down ever since. Tom...
TRAFFIC
WPG Talk Radio

Living in NJ is Killing Us – Life Expectancy Plummets

A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
POLITICS
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy